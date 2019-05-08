Nine-year-old suspected in fatal shooting of Michigan woman
A nine-year-old child is suspected of killing a woman in a home in Fawn River Township, Mich.
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 1:26PM EDT
FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Authorities say a 9-year-old is suspected in the fatal shooting of a woman in her southern Michigan home.
WWMT-TV reports that St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough said the woman was found early Monday morning in Fawn River Township, about 160 miles (260 kilometres) west-southwest of Detroit. The woman's name hasn't been released.
McDonough declined to say if the child and victim were related. The circumstances of the killing and details of why the child is considered a suspect have not been released.
Sheriff Bradley Balk says the youth was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at a state-run juvenile facility.
