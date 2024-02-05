World

    • Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection due to threats

    Share

    Nikki Haley has applied for U.S. Secret Service protection because of threats she is facing as the only remaining GOP presidential candidate competing with former president Donald Trump for the party’s nomination, Haley’s campaign spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

    The campaign did not detail when the request was made.

    There were reports of two swatting incidents in recent months at Haley’s home in South Carolina, one of which occurred while her parents were there.

    Haley was recently asked about a heightened security presence at her events, telling reporters in Columbia, S.C., last week that “when you do something like this, you get threats. It’s just the reality, and that’s OK.”

    “Part of running for public life is that you’re going to deal with the threats that are there. That’s not going to deter me,” Haley said at the time. “Does it mean we have to put a few more bodies around us? Yes, that’s fine.”

    Haley has had a heightened security presence with her for roughly a week.

    The Secret Service provides protection only after it is authorized by the Secretary of Homeland Security, who consults with a congressional advisory committee.

    In May 2007, then-Sen. Barack Obama was placed under protection after a congressional committee recommended it, given the rising number of threats against him.

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also requested Secret Service protection this cycle, but he has not received it.

    CNN’s Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Nazi veteran Hunka was invited to Zelenskyy reception: PMO

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has confirmed, months after acrimony first arose over his House of Commons recognition, that Yaroslav Hunka—a veteran who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War—was also invited to a Toronto reception for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News