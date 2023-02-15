Nikki Haley calls for generational change in launching 2024 bid

BREAKING | RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki retiring

Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, CTV News has confirmed. In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire. Her last day will be March 17, 2023.

Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Brenda Lucki, waits to appear before the Special Committee on Canada-People's Republic of China Relationship (CACN) on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

