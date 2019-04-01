A Nigerian politician is raising eyebrows with his claim that his fellow citizens order pizza from London delivered by British Airways.

Audu Ogbeh, Nigeria's minister of agriculture, made the comments at a senate committee hearing last Tuesday.

“Do you know, sir, that there are Nigerians who use their cellphones to import pizza from London?" he said.

"Buy in London, they bring it on British Airways in the morning to pick up at the airport.

"It is a very annoying situation," he added, "and we have to move a lot faster in cutting down some of these things."

Ogbeh did not specify which Nigerians were making the orders.

His comments received a mixed reaction on social media.

"Dear @British_Airways, how come you didn't tell us you run a pizza delivery service to Nigeria? Is there an app for this?" Amara Nwankpa, a director at the Yar'Adua Foundation in Abuja, joked.

Others questioned the veracity of the claim due to the 6,500 kilometre distance between the two countries.

“How is that even possible? It's a six hour flight, the pizzas will be off by the time they arrive in Nigeria,” Sasuke Uchiha tweeted.

Ogbeh’s comments were in response to Nigerian government plans to cut down on imports.

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa with a population of 186 million people.

The oil-rich country overtook South Africa as the continent’s largest economy in 2014, but lags behind in terms of infrastructure.

CTVNews.ca has contacted British Airways for comment.