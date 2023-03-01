Nigerian president-elect faces doubts, high poverty, crime

Bola Tinubu, third right, of the All Progressives Congress celebrates with supporters at the party's campaign headquarters after winning the presidential elections in Abuja, Nigeria, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Election officials declared ruling party candidate Tinubu the winner of Nigeria's presidential election with the two leading opposition candidates already demanding a re-vote in Africa's most populous nation. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Bola Tinubu, third right, of the All Progressives Congress celebrates with supporters at the party's campaign headquarters after winning the presidential elections in Abuja, Nigeria, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Election officials declared ruling party candidate Tinubu the winner of Nigeria's presidential election with the two leading opposition candidates already demanding a re-vote in Africa's most populous nation. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Death toll keeps rising in Greece's deadliest train crash

Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.

Debris of trains lie on the rail lines after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

ArriveCan app to be reviewed by Canada's auditor general

Canada's auditor general will be conducting a performance audit of the federal government's ArriveCan application, CTV News has confirmed. This comes after opposition MPs joined forces in November to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border app.

opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023

There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.

  • Kings trade Quick to Blue Jackets for Gavrikov, Korpisalo

    The Los Angeles Kings acquired defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In return, Los Angeles sent two-time Stanley Cup winning goaltender Jonathan Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick and a third-rounder in 2024.

    Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick reacts after New York Rangers' Vincent Trocheck scores a goal during an NHL game, Feb. 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

  • Kobe Bryant family settles photo lawsuit for US$28.5 million

    The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a US$28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, attorneys and court filings said Tuesday.

