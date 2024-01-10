World

    • Nigeria's Tinubu suspends humanitarian minister facing financial probe

    A Nigerian flag is seen in Bloemfontein, South Africa, Thursday, June 17, 2010. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) A Nigerian flag is seen in Bloemfontein, South Africa, Thursday, June 17, 2010. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
    ABUJA -

    Nigeria's president has suspended the minister of humanitarian affairs with immediate effect and asked the corruption watchdog to investigate financial transactions involving her ministry, the president's spokesperson said on Monday.

    Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, is the first minister to be suspended, less than six months after her appointment by President Bola Tinubu, who won last year's disputed elections vowing to revive growth in Africa's biggest economy and fight corruption.

    Spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said the president had directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving Edu's ministry.

    Edu could not immediately be reached for comment.

    Africa's biggest economy and energy producer, Nigeria has struggled for decades with endemic corruption among senior public servants and the political elite, who many Nigerians blame for widespread poverty in the country.

    Tinubu asked a panel led by Finance Minister Wale Edun to review the framework of social protection programs meant for poor households in a bid to win back public trust.

    (Reporting by Felix Onuah, Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha, Editing by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Ed Osmond)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    • Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

      It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News