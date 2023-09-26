Nigeria's government worker unions announce third strike in two months

ABUJA, Nigeria -

Unions representing Nigeria's government workers have announced they will go on strike starting next week to demand pay raises and to protest the austerity measures of the country's newly elected government.

The Nigeria Labor Congress and the Trade Union Congress represent hundreds of thousands of government workers across key sectors.

The two unions say they will stop work for an indefinite period starting next Tuesday. It's third strike in less than two months.

The strike call adds pressure on Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, whose elimination of fuel subsidies has increased the cost of living for more than 210 million people.