World

    • Nigeria's government worker unions announce third strike in two months

    ABUJA, Nigeria -

    Unions representing Nigeria's government workers have announced they will go on strike starting next week to demand pay raises and to protest the austerity measures of the country's newly elected government.

    The Nigeria Labor Congress and the Trade Union Congress represent hundreds of thousands of government workers across key sectors.

    The two unions say they will stop work for an indefinite period starting next Tuesday. It's third strike in less than two months.

    The strike call adds pressure on Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, whose elimination of fuel subsidies has increased the cost of living for more than 210 million people.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Tom Mulcair: Why Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign

    Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign as House Speaker after he invited a Nazi veteran to Parliament. But, as former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in a column for CTVNews.ca, if history is going to retain the profound embarrassment caused by his mistake, it should also recognize the contributions Rota has made to democratic life.

    Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam

    An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News