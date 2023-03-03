Nigeria opposition renews calls to overturn election result

Nigeria's Labour Party's candidate Peter Obi sits in line with his wife Margaret Obi, left, as he waits to cast his vote during the presidential elections in Agulu, Nigeria, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Nigeria's Labour Party's candidate Peter Obi sits in line with his wife Margaret Obi, left, as he waits to cast his vote during the presidential elections in Agulu, Nigeria, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social