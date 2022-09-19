Nigeria battles worst floods in years; 300 killed in 2021

In this photo taken Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, a submerged house after a heavy downpour in Koton Karfe, Nigeria. Nigerian authorities say 100 people have died in flooding after heavy rains in recent days. (AP Photo) In this photo taken Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, a submerged house after a heavy downpour in Koton Karfe, Nigeria. Nigerian authorities say 100 people have died in flooding after heavy rains in recent days. (AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social