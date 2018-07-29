Nigeria army kills at least 16 Boko Haram militants in north
A group of men identified by Nigerian police as Boko Haram extremist fighters and leaders are shown to the media, in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. A Nigerian police official says authorities have arrested 22 Boko Haram extremist leaders and members who are responsible for the kidnappings in Chibok and more than 50 suicide bombings. (AP Photo/Jossy Ola)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, July 29, 2018 1:24PM EDT
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria -- Nigeria's military says soldiers have killed at least 16 Boko Haram extremists after an attack in the country's northern Borno state.
Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Army Public Relations, said Sunday that insurgents in three vehicles, including gun trucks, on Friday attacked the Mairari area village of Monguno. He said that soldiers and the air force responded, killing at least 16 extremists. He said soldiers also captured the gun trucks and ammunition.
Nwachukwu said one soldier and four civilians had been injured during the fighting, and were evacuated to a military hospital.
He said additional troops have been sent to the area, while fighting patrols are trailing the insurgents who fled the attack.
