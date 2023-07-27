Niger's president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup

In this image taken from video provided by ORTN, Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, front center, makes a statement late Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Niamey, Niger, as a delegation of military officers appeared on Niger State TV to read out a series of communiques announcing their coup d'etat. (ORTN via AP) In this image taken from video provided by ORTN, Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, front center, makes a statement late Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Niamey, Niger, as a delegation of military officers appeared on Niger State TV to read out a series of communiques announcing their coup d'etat. (ORTN via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social