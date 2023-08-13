Niger's junta gains the upper hand over the regional bloc threatening military force, analysts say

Nigerien men carrying Russian and Niger flags ride their motorcycle to an anti-French protest in Niamey, Niger, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.The ECOWAS bloc said it had directed a "standby force" to restore constitutional order in Niger after its deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired. (Sam Mednick/AP Photo) Nigerien men carrying Russian and Niger flags ride their motorcycle to an anti-French protest in Niamey, Niger, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.The ECOWAS bloc said it had directed a "standby force" to restore constitutional order in Niger after its deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired. (Sam Mednick/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social