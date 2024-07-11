World

    • Niger prison escape: Inmates flee prison holding militants

    A map of Niger is seen in this image. (Google Maps) A map of Niger is seen in this image. (Google Maps)
    Share

    Niger's interior ministry said it had ordered search units to be on alert after inmates escaped on Thursday from the high-security Koutoukale prison whose inmates include Islamist militants.

    The ministry statement did not say how many prisoners had escaped Koutoukale, which lies 50 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of the capital Niamey, or how they had done so. In 2016 and 2019, attempted jail breaks at the facility were repelled.

    The prison's inmates include detainees from the West African country's conflict with armed groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State and suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

    Local authorities imposed an overnight curfew in the urban commune of Tillaberi, which is in the same region as the prison, but did not give further details.

    Niger and its neighbours in the central Sahel region are on the frontlines of the battle to contain a jihadist threat that has steadily grown since 2012, when al Qaeda-linked fighters first seized parts of Mali.

    Thousands have been killed in the insurgencies and more than three million displaced, fuelling a deep humanitarian crisis in some of the world's poorest countries.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News