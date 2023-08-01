Niger crisis deepens as France plans evacuation and coup leaders get support from neighbouring juntas

Trudeau pans Poilievre's approach as 'dangerous for Canadians'

Less than a week after naming his new cabinet vowing a renewed focus on the concerns of Canadians, the one name Prime Minister Justin Trudeau couldn't keep out of his mouth on Monday was Pierre Poilievre. At a housing announcement Trudeau brought the Conservative leader up multiple times, from panning his policy proposals, to his leadership style.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a visit to an apartment complex under construction in Hamilton, Ont., Monday, July 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Trudeau sports bandage after bumping his head

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.

Angus Cloud, breakout star of 'Euphoria,' is dead at 25

Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco 'Fez' O'Neill on the HBO series 'Euphoria,' has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given.

