U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen at the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Feb. 27, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 12:56PM EST
NEW YORK -- The Nielsen company says that 15.8 million people in the U.S. watched President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testify against him on television before a congressional committee.
Nielsen estimated the viewership on eight different networks between 9:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
The number contrasts with the 20.4 million who watched the daytime testimony of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh before a Senate committee last September.
By a narrow margin, CBS was the most-watched network for the bulk of the testimony, followed by ABC and MSNBC.
