World

News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says

A news helicopter pictured in this 2023 file photo. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) A news helicopter pictured in this 2023 file photo. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
PHILADELPHIA -

 A news helicopter has crashed in a forest in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the television station said.

"A pilot and a photographer from our news team were in the helicopter when it went down while returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore" on Tuesday night, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported. "Both crew members were killed."

The station did not release their names pending notification of family members.

"Our hearts are just broken for these men. They're broken for their families," reporter Katherine Scott said Wednesday morning, reporting from near the scene of the crash.

The crash happened sometime after 8 p.m. in woods in Wharton State Forest, in Hammonton, New Jersey, the station said.

"New Jersey State Police troopers were able to locate the crash site on the ground. It is very hard to access due to its location in the woods," the station said.

It's unclear what caused the crash, the station said.

WPVI-TV reported that it leases the helicopter from U.S. Helicopters Inc., which is based in North Carolina.

Emails seeking comment were sent Wednesday to New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey State Park Police, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Top Hamas leader arrives in Cairo for talks on war

Hamas' top leader travelled to Cairo on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza, part of a flurry of diplomacy aimed at securing another ceasefire and hostage swap at a moment when the militant group is putting up stiff resistance to Israel's offensive.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News