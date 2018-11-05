

CTVNews.ca Staff





A young Texas couple died in a helicopter crash less than two hours after their wedding.

Bailee Ackerman and William Byler were married Saturday, before being whisked off to a ranch near Uvalde, Tex.

“We celebrated their fairy tale wedding and they were surrounded by their family and friends as they flew off in the family helicopter,” family friend Eric Smith wrote on Facebook.

“Sadly they crashed into the side of a hill about a mile from the family ranch.”

The pilot, who Smith identified as a man named Jerry, was also killed.

Ackerman and Byler had been classmates in university, where they were both members of the rodeo team. They were engaged last year.

Friends and strangers have been leaving condolence messages on Ackerman’s Facebook page.

Wedding website The Knot, which had a page for their wedding, changed the page to a message reading “Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with this family at their great loss. We know both families appreciate all your love, support and kindness during this time.”

The cause of the crash is not yet known. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

With files from The Associated Press