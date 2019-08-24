Newly formed storm could reach hurricane strength by Wednesday
The U.S. National Hurricane Center released this image of a tropical depression that could strengthen as it reaches the Caribbean.
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, August 24, 2019 3:12PM EDT
MIAMI -- A newly formed tropical depression is expected to reach the Caribbean as a tropical storm within the next several days.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says that the storm is moving west and could reach hurricane strength Wednesday.
At 11 a.m. EDT, the storm's centre was located at about 805 miles (1,295 kilometres) east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph). Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 35 mph (56 kph).
Dennis Feltgen of the hurricane centre said that it's too early to tell exactly what path the storm will take. Residents of the central and northern Lesser Antilles should monitor the storm's progress.
No watches or warnings have been issued.
