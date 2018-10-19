New Zealand surfer bitten on arm by shark, taken to hospital
A surfer in his 20s has been taken to hospital following a shark attack in New Zealand (picture courtesy of New Zealand police)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 5:08AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 19, 2018 5:11AM EDT
WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- A New Zealand surfer was attacked by a shark Friday and airlifted to a hospital after suffering moderate injuries.
The man was surfing at 6 p.m. at Baylys Beach about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of Auckland when the attack happened, according to police.
The man, who is in his 20s, was in pain and bleeding after being bitten on his hand, elbow and mouth, according to the New Zealand Herald website, but was able to walk and talk.
Images of the man's surfboard show that the shark left bite marks and a tooth in the board.
Baylys Beach Holiday Park owner Trish Rolfe told website Stuff that several surfers were in the water at the time of the attack.
Department of Conservation marine scientist and shark expert Clinton Duffy told the Herald he believes the shark was a great white based on the markings and tooth.
Shark attacks are relatively rare in New Zealand.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Taliban attack kills top Afghan officials, U.S. general unhurt
- Top lawmakers to interview Rosenstein over reports he secretly taped Trump
- Helicopter crashes on USS Ronald Reagan in Asia, sailors hurt
- Feds: Child exploitation focus of Pennsylvania church probe
- New Zealand surfer bitten on arm by shark, taken to hospital