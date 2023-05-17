New Zealand police say hostel fire that killed 6 was arson, launch homicide investigation

Investigators survey the scene Wednesday, May 17, 2023, after an apartment fire at Loafers Lodge in Wellington, New Zealand. (George Heard/New Zealand Herald via AP) Investigators survey the scene Wednesday, May 17, 2023, after an apartment fire at Loafers Lodge in Wellington, New Zealand. (George Heard/New Zealand Herald via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada, South Korea agree to work together on clean-energy supply chains

Canada and South Korea have signed a memorandum of understanding on supply chains for critical minerals and the transition to clean energy. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reached the agreement with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during an official visit to Seoul today, where they also announced a new youth mobility arrangement.

Speaker of the National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

5 things to know for Wednesday, May 17

The annual pace of inflation rose in April to 4.4 per cent, newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner in Quebec, and WestJet customers hold their breath as a strike notice jeopardizes travel plans.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social