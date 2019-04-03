New Zealand mosque massacre suspect to face 89 charges
Mourners pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Nick Perry, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 10:52PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 4, 2019 8:40AM EDT
Police say the man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks will face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges at his court appearance on Friday.
Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant had been charged with one count of murder after his arrest the day of the March 15 massacre.
Fifty people were killed in the two mosques and dozens of others were shot and wounded.
Tarrant won't be required to enter a plea on Friday.
The judge says the brief hearing will mainly be about Tarrant's legal representation. He has said he wants to represent himself.
