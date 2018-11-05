A volunteer first responder in New Zealand says a local fisherman “deserves a medal” after he rescued a baby that had crawled out of his parents’ beachside tent and into the Pacific Ocean.

Mark Hofert of the Matata Volunteer Fire Brigade was dispatched to a campground shortly after 7 a.m. on Oct. 26. He hopped in a van and headed to the scene along with three other rescuers including his 19-year-old daughter, a paramedicine trainee.

The radio dispatcher soon informed them that the call involved an 18-month-old baby.

“My daughter’s in the back seat ... all of a sudden out loud she’s going through pediatric resuscitation,” Hofert recalled in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca.

When the rescuers arrived, they were relieved to hear a baby crying.

It turned out that a fisherman named Gus Hutt had been heading out on the water and had noticed something. At first he thought it was a doll in the water. Then he realized it was a baby boy. Hutt scooped up the child and brought him to the owners of the campground, who woke up his sleeping parents.

“The fisherman was telling us that the baby was basically rolling around in the waves,” he says. “We face north on the Pacific coast so you can get big monster surf but we can also get dead calm, these little waves lapping onto the beach. It was one of those days, thank God.

The baby had scratches on him, was in hypothermia and had aspirated some salt water. The volunteers administered oxygen and warmed him up before an ambulance took him to hospital. Hofert later heard that the boy, who was from out of town, had fully recovered.

Hofert says Hutt left as soon as he knew the baby was going to be OK. He gave an interview to a local newspaper but has mostly avoided media attention.

Whakatane Police interviewed people at the scene but Hofert says it seemed obvious that it was an accident, because the baby’s prints were visible in the sand leading from the tent to shore.

Hofert says the parents – a young couple camping as a family first the first time -- were “beating themselves up.” He and the other volunteers tried to comfort them, he says.

“I was just reassuring them, saying it’s a bloody 18 month old, you know what they’re like,” he says.

Hofert, who has volunteered for seven years, says it’s nice that he and his teammates are able to tell a good news story.

“We do this stuff because we like to support people,” he says. “Sometimes we do medical things ... Mostly we’re there just to support people when they’re freaking out.”

As for Hutt, Hofert believes he should get a medal. “What he did was the right thing and that’s what people need to know about,” he says. “It was awesome.”