New York state launches tax probe of Trump Foundation
In this Jan. 31, 2016 file photo, Donald Trump, left, stages a check presentation with an enlarged copy of a $100,000 contribution from the Donald J. Trump Foundation to Support Siouxland Soldiers during a campaign event in Sioux City, Iowa., during Trump's run for president. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
David Klepper, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 2:15PM EDT
ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York tax officials are investigating the Trump Foundation to determine whether U.S. President Donald Trump or his charity broke state law.
The probe began about a month ago and was confirmed Thursday by a state official with knowledge of the investigation.
The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly about active investigations and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Asked about the investigation, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the "law is the law" when it comes to any charity.
The matter could be referred to prosecutors, who could seek the release of Trump's tax returns.
The investigation, first reported by The New York Times, follows Democratic Attorney General Barbara Underwood's lawsuit alleging Trump used foundation money to settle business disputes and promote his presidential campaign.
Trump calls the lawsuit "ridiculous."
