New York leaders vow new gun limits after Supreme Court ruling
New York leaders vow new gun limits after Supreme Court ruling
For decades, New York's leaders boasted that its strict limits on handgun ownership made it one of America's safest places, a claim backed by statistics showing the state – and its biggest city – consistently have among the nation's lowest firearm death rates.
Now, in the aftermath of a Supreme Court decision striking down key portions of the state's gun-licensing law, lawmakers will try to preserve as many restrictions as they can on who can carry a pistol and where they can bring it.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, vowed Thursday to call the Democrat-led Legislature back for a special session to pass new rules, including a law specifying "sensitive locations" where people cannot carry concealed weapons, like school zones, bars or hospitals.
Other options could include adding new conditions to get a handgun permit, like requiring weapons training.
"Our new laws are going to be looking at restrictions on sensitive locations, changing the permitting process," Hochul said after the court's ruling. "We're going to have training requirements. We're going to make sure that people who have concealed weapons have specified training. We have a whole lot of ideas."
New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams planned to schedule a vote asking state lawmakers to ban people from carrying handguns in any place containing more than 10,000 people per square mile, or anywhere within 1,000 feet of mass transit systems, hospitals, parks, government buildings, schools, churches, cemeteries, banks, theatres bars, libraries, homeless shelters and courts – effectively the whole metropolis.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer and gun owner, said prohibiting guns in densely populated areas will save lives.
"We will work together to mitigate the risks this decision will create once it is implemented, as we cannot allow New York to become the Wild West," Adams said.
New York State's law, in place since 1913, said that to carry a handgun outside the home, a person applying for a license has to demonstrate "proper cause," an actual need to carry the weapon.
A similar standard is in place in only a handful of other states, including California, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland and Hawaii.
The law did not define what proper cause meant, and it gave local officials – often a police department – discretion on whether to issue a license. In practice, that meant most applicants had to show a need that went beyond routine public safety concerns, like being in a profession that put them at special risk.
In New York City, few people beyond retired law enforcement officers and armed guards could get a license to carry a handgun.
The legal challenge was brought by two New York men denied permits to carry handguns outside their homes, after failing to prove to authorities that they had a compelling reason to do so.
In its ruling Thursday written by Justice Clarence Thomas, a majority of Supreme Court judges said the New York rules prevented "law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defence needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms in public."
In a concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted that the court's decision didn't bar states from imposing licensing requirements to carry a handgun, like requiring that someone get fingerprinted, undergo a mental health records check or undergo firearms training, or from barring people from carrying guns in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings.
The decision, he said, would put New York on relatively the same ground as 43 other states: If an ordinary person applies for a license to carry a handgun, and meets eligibility standards, they can't be turned down at the discretion of the licensing officer, or because they can't show a compelling need to defend themselves.
New York City officials insisted that nothing would change immediately, noting that the high court sent the case back to a lower court for further proceedings that could iron out implementation details.
But the decision instantly raised fears among supporters of New York's handgun limits, saying that loosening the rules could create a marketplace for handguns that now barely exists in the state.
More gun shops could open. Sales could soar. And that could inevitably lead to more pistols getting into the hands of prohibited buyers like teenagers or felons.
In many states, it is easy for banned buyers to get a handgun simply by having a friend walk into a gun shop and buy one for them. That's not possible in New York. As a result, most guns used in crime were purchased in or stolen from another state with looser rules.
Gun-control advocates have argued that this is one of the reasons New York has among the nation's lowest rates of firearm deaths, including from suicides: 3.9 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019 and 5.3 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020.
Manhattan, a symbol of urban America, had the lowest rate of gun deaths in the state with 1.7 deaths per 100,000 in 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.
Adams, a Democrat, raised the spectre of everyday disputes turning into shootouts in New York's crowded streets and subways. He suggested that police officers would face greater danger, as well as a greater burden of distinguishing between legal and illegal guns in public places.
"This complicates matters," Adams said. "But we're going to continue to pursue those who are carrying illegal firearms."
Columbia Law School professor Jeffrey Fagan, an expert on gun laws, said research indicates that the firearms homicide rate immediately rises in places where restrictions are lifted.
Creating lists of gun-free zones would have the support of some business groups.
Andrew Rigie, the executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, said he suspects the vast majority of restaurants, bars and nightclubs don't want patrons carrying handguns.
"We would certainly want to have policies enacted that allowed small businesses to determine what is or is not permitted within their establishments," he said.
But lists of prohibited places might not be any deterrent to the people most likely to kill with those weapons.
The court's ruling comes not long after New York tightened gun regulations following a May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo, where a white gunman killed 10 Black people in a racist attack.
The state, for the first time, required a license to buy a semi-automatic rifle, and barred anyone under age 21 from applying. People under that age can still own shotguns and other types of rifles. New York had already required someone to be 21 to own a handgun.
The court's ruling didn't address age limits.
------
Associated Press writers Michelle L. Price and Jennifer Peltz contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, still has confidence in Lucki
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Minister directs Service Canada to do more in urban centres to relieve passport delays
The minister responsible for passport services says she is directing Service Canada to do more in major urban centres where passport-processing delays are most severe.
U.K. museum unveils first official portrait of Prince William and Kate together
A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday. The painting – the first official portrait of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, together – is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K.
Assiniboine Park Zoo polar bear dies during dental procedure
A female polar bear living at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg has died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia.
Canada
-
'It shouldn't be a political platform': Families of N.S. shooting victims 'troubled' by inquiry revelation
Relatives of those murdered in the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia have added their voices to those already raised to a fever-pitch in Ottawa.
-
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
-
Amanda Todd case: Dutch officer testifies about covert operation at home where accused later arrested
The trial of a man accused of sexually extorting Port Coquitlam teen Amanda Todd heard testimony about a secret police operation at the Netherlands property where Aydin Coban was arrested weeks later.
-
'I'm disgusted by our system': abuse allegations at Winnipeg care home prompts calls for oversight
As allegations of abuse at a St. James facility come to light, families and advocates are calling for independent oversight in Manitoba's private care homes.
-
Fatal Sundridge, Ont., plane crash likely due to troubled landing attempt: report
A report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a fatal plane crash last fall in Sundridge, Ont., was likely caused by problems during landing.
World
-
Newly elected GOP congresswoman spread Capitol riot conspiracies and QAnon hashtags in now-deleted tweets
Newly elected Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores spread conspiracies on social media that the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was caused by members of the far-left group Antifa and repeatedly used a hashtag of the QAnon conspiracy theory in tweets that have since been removed.
-
Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai as pressure grows
A sleek $156 million superyacht belonging to a sanctioned Russian oligarch and parliamentarian is now docked in Dubai, the latest reminder of how the skyscraper-studded sheikhdom has become a haven for Russian money amid Moscow's war on Ukraine.
-
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000
Villagers rushed to bury the dead Thursday and dug by hand through the rubble of their homes in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that state media reported killed 1,000 people.
-
Senate will take critical vote to advance bipartisan gun bill toward final passage
The U.S. Senate is poised to take a critical vote on Thursday to advance a major bipartisan gun safety bill toward final passage. The vote is expected to succeed with Republican support, putting the legislation on a path to pass the Senate as soon as this week.
-
Agents search home of Trump-era Justice Dept. official
Federal agents have searched the Virginia home of a Trump-era Justice Department official who championed efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the matter.
-
U.K. museum unveils first official portrait of Prince William and Kate together
A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday. The painting – the first official portrait of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, together – is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, still has confidence in Lucki
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
House set to adjourn Thursday, after voting to keep hybrid sittings
Members of Parliament are set to wrap up their work in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon, departing for their ridings until September, after Liberal, NDP and Green MPs voted to continue with hybrid sittings through 2023.
-
Minister directs Service Canada to do more in urban centres to relieve passport delays
The minister responsible for passport services says she is directing Service Canada to do more in major urban centres where passport-processing delays are most severe.
Health
-
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
The World Health Organization convenes its emergency committee Thursday to consider if the spiralling outbreak of monkeypox warrants being declared a global emergency. But some experts say the WHO's decision to act only after the disease spilled into the West could entrench the grotesque inequities that arose between rich and poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Gender-affirming care in Canada comes with barriers and delays, especially in N.S.
Despite progress in Canada in the field of transgender health care, for the more than 100,800 trans or non-binary Canadians, access to gender-affirming care comes with barriers and delays that vary by province.
-
New coronavirus subvariants escape antibodies from vaccination and prior Omicron infection, studies suggest
Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 appear to escape antibody responses among both people who had previous COVID-19 infection and those who have been fully vaccinated and boosted, according to new data from researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, of Harvard Medical School.
Sci-Tech
-
Florida team hauls in nearly 5-metre, 100-kilogram Burmese python
A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said.
-
Microsoft: Russian cyber spying targets 42 Ukraine allies
Coinciding with unrelenting cyberattacks against Ukraine, state-backed Russian hackers have engaged in "strategic espionage" against governments, think tanks, businesses and aid groups in 42 countries supporting Kyiv, Microsoft said in a report Wednesday.
-
New artificial intelligence software can now create art from written prompts
A new piece of artificial intelligence software, called DALL-E 2, can instantly generate art from words, a function that one Toronto-based industrial designer said he considered to be “one of the jobs that was automation-proof.”
Entertainment
-
Naomi Osaka, LeBron James team up for entertainment venture
Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with The SpringHill Company, which was created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.
-
'The Umbrella Academy' ties Elliot Page's journey into third season
In the most newsworthy aspect of 'The Umbrella Academy's' third season, the Netflix series incorporates Elliot Page's transitioning into the story, a moment that's addressed sensitively and relatively early.
-
U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival welcomes back fans after pandemic
Thousands of people are returning to England's Glastonbury Festival as the five-day music and performing arts event reopened Wednesday for the first time in three years after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
-
Nike to leave Russia amid war on Ukraine
In a statement released Thursday, Nike said it 'made the decision to leave the Russian marketplace,' making it the latest Western brand to leave Russia.
-
U.S. stocks waver as Fed chief addresses Congress again
Stocks gave up an early gain and turned mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors remain focused on inflation and rising interest rates.
-
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
Lifestyle
-
Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show
A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, marking the first time the breed has ever snared U.S. dogdom's most coveted best in show prize.
-
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
-
Sports
-
German soccer says transgender players can decide their team
German soccer is bucking the recent trend of banning transgender women from women's competition by allowing all transgender, intersex and non-binary players to decide for themselves whether to play in men's or women's teams.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps heading to Canadian Championship final
The Vancouver Whitecaps punched their ticket to the Canadian Championship final Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over York United.
-
Hockey Canada says it needs to 'do more' to foster a safe culture in the sport
Hockey Canada says it needs to "do more" when it comes to fostering a safe culture in the sport.
Autos
-
Ex-Tesla worker rejects US$15 million award in racism case
A Black former Tesla worker who said he was harassed and faced with 'daily racist epithets,' including the 'N-word,' while working at the company's Fremont, Calif., plant has rejected a substantially reduced award of US$15 million in his lawsuit.
-
Electric vehicles could take 33 per cent of global sales by 2028: report
Electric vehicle sales could reach 33 per cent globally by 2028 and 54 per cent by 2035, as demand accelerates in most major markets, consultant AlixPartners said on Wednesday.
-
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.