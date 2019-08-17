New York City subway scare suspect taken into police custody
NYPD officers block an individual attempting to bypass a taped-off zone, as police seal off area in the financial district around the the Fulton Street subway hub to investigate a suspicious item, Friday Aug. 16, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, August 17, 2019 9:33AM EDT
New York City police say they've apprehended a man suspected of placing two devices that looked like pressure cookers in a subway station.
Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Saturday morning that a man seen holding one of the rice cookers in surveillance video was taken into custody.
The discovery of the cookers Friday led to an evacuation and roiled the morning commute.
Police said cameras near the World Trade Center captured a man with a cart putting cookers in two locations in the subway station.
A third cooker of the same type was later discovered 2 miles (3 kilometres) away on a sidewalk.
Authorities determined they were not explosives. Pressure cookers can be turned into bombs.
Police say they didn't have details on the man's apprehension. No charges have been announced.
