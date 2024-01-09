New York City shop fire caught on camera after e-bike battery explodes

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) responded to a two-alarm fire at an e-bike store over the weekend after an upstairs tenant investigated popping sounds and the smell of smoke from downstairs.

When they arrived, fire crews said, the shop was ‘consumed by a wall of flames’. Security camera footage shows the lithium-ion battery sparking and igniting at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

The store was closed at the time, but local media reported that one firefighter was injured as crews extinguished the blaze.

According to the New York City Fire Department, more than 130 e-bike and e-scooter-related fires occurred in 2022.

Thosefires have led to five deaths and dozens of injuries.

The U.S. National Fire Protection Association says e-bikes and e-scooters are more popular than ever and says people should be aware of safety tips, including not overcharging the devices.