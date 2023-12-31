New Year's Eve sweeps across Mideast and Europe, but wars cast a shadow on 2024
Revellers counted down to midnight on New Year's Eve across the Middle East, Africa and Europe, where fireworks and festive lights offered a hopeful start to 2024 for some, even as the globe's ongoing conflicts have subdued celebrations and raised security concerns.
In Australia, more than 1 million people watched a pyrotechnic display centred around Sydney's famous Opera House and harbor bridge -- a number of spectators equivalent to one in five of the city's residents.
"It's total madness," said German tourist Janna Thomas, who waited in line since 7:30 a.m. to secure a prime waterfront location.
People also lined up early in New York City to nab a spot in Times Square for the midnight ball drop. Officials and party organizers said they're prepared to keep tens of thousands of revellers safe in heart of Manhattan, as the city has seen near-daily protests sparked by the Israel-Hamas war.
FIREWORKS LIGHT UP THE NIGHT
Stunning fireworks displays bloomed at iconic locations like the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, the sleek glass walls of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in the United Arab Emirates, and accompanied a collective cheer filling the air in Nairobi, Kenya.
China celebrated relatively quietly, with most major cities banning fireworks over safety and pollution concerns. Still, people gathered and performers danced in colourful costumes in Beijing, while a crowd released wish balloons in Chongqing. During his New Year address, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country would focus on building momentum for economic recovery in 2024 and pledged China would "surely be reunified" with Taiwan.
In Taipei, Taiwan's capital, the mood appeared upbeat as revellers gathered for a fireworks show at the bamboo-shaped Taipei 101 skyscraper, as well as at concerts and other events held throughout the city.
For India, thousands of revellers from the financial hub of Mumbai watched the sun set over the Arabian Sea. In New Delhi, fireworks raised concerns that the capital -- already infamous for its poor air quality -- would be blanketed by a toxic haze on the first morning of the new year.
Across Japan, people gathered at temples, such as the Tsukiji Temple in Tokyo, where visitors were given free hot milk and corn soup as they stood in line to strike a massive bell.
POPE HIGHLIGHTS THE HUMAN COST OF WAR
At the Vatican, Pope Francis recalled 2023 as a year marked by wartime suffering. During his traditional Sunday blessing from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, he offered prayers for "the tormented Ukrainian people and the Palestinian and Israeli populations, the Sudanese people and many others."
"At the end of the year, we will have the courage to ask ourselves how many human lives have been shattered by armed conflict, how many dead and how much destruction, how much suffering, how much poverty," the pontiff said.
GAZA AND UKRAINE WARS GRIND ON
In Russia, the country's military actions in Ukraine have overshadowed end-of-year celebrations, with the usual fireworks and concert on Moscow's Red Square canceled, as they were last year. Even without the festivities, people gathered in the square and some cheered and pointed their phones at a clock counting down the year's final seconds.
After shelling in the Russian border city of Belgorod Saturday killed 24 people, some local authorities across Russia also cancelled their usual firework displays, including in Vladivostok. Millions were expected to tune in to Russian President Vladimir Putin's New Year's prerecorded address, where he asserted no force that could divide Russians and stop the country's development.
Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip have killed at least 35 people Sunday, hospital officials said, as fighting raged across the tiny enclave a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war will continue for "many more months," resisting international calls for a cease-fire.
Skyscrapers in Tel Aviv were lit up in yellow to call for the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants in Gaza for more than 80 days.
"While you are counting down until the new year, our time and our lives stopped," said Moran Betzer Tayar, the aunt of Yagev Buchshtab, a 34 year old hostage.
In the Gaza Strip, displaced Palestinians huddled around fires in a makeshift refugee camp.
"From the intensity of the pain we live, we do not feel that there is a new year," said Kamal al-Zeinaty, who has lost multiple family members in the conflict. "All the days are the same."
In Iraq, a Christmas tree was decorated with Palestinian flags and symbolic bodies in funeral shrouds, placed beside a liberty monument in central Baghdad. Many Christians in Iraq have cancelled this year's festivities in solidarity with Gaza, and have chosen to limit their celebrations to prayers and rituals.
"We hope that the new year, 2024 will be a year of goodness, prosperity, and joy," said Ahmed Ali, a Baghdad resident.
In Muslim-majority Pakistan, the government has banned all New Year's Eve celebrations in solidarity with the Palestinians.
GLOBAL TENSIONS SPUR SECURITY VIGILANCE
New York Mayor Eric Adams said there were "no specific threats" to his city's annual New Year's Eve bash. Police said they would expand the security perimeter around the party, creating a "buffer zone" that would allow them to head off potential demonstrations. During last year's party, a machete-wielding man attacked three police officers a few blocks from Times Square.
Security was also heightened across European cities on Sunday.
German authorities said they had detained three more people in connection with a reported threat of a New Year's Eve attack by Islamic extremists on the world-famous Cologne Cathedral.
In Berlin, some 4,500 police officers are expected to keep order and avoid riots like a year ago. Police in the German capital issued a ban on the traditional use of fire crackers for several streets across the city. They also banned a pro-Palestinian protest in the Neukoelln neighbourhood of the city, which has seen several pro-Palestinian riots.
In Paris, over 1.5 million people are expected to attend celebrations on the Champs-Elysees, with around 90,000 law enforcement officers would be deployed nationwide, top officials said. Celebrations in the French capital will centre on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, including DJ sets, fireworks and video projections on the Arc de Triomphe.
In a New Year's message, French President Emmanuel Macron predicted that the 2024 European Parliament elections will be crucial to Ukraine's future and the fate of democracy across Europe.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In rare apology, Israeli minister says she 'sinned' for her role in reforms that tore country apart
A former member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet offered a rare public apology Sunday for contributing to the internal strife in Israel that preceded the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip.
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to step down from throne on Jan. 14
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, Europe's longest-reigning living monarch, announced she plans to leave the throne to make way for her son, Crown Prince Frederik, on the 52nd anniversary of her own accession.
Sudbury man dies after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man from of the community of Hanmer has died after venturing onto the ice of Onwatin Lake.
Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say
Four people died and two others were injured Saturday in a Michigan house explosion that could be heard miles away, police said.
Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Looking ahead to 2024, the commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command said he thinks the pressure will continue to mount, and Canadians are "overly comfortable" about their safety as the world changes.
New Year's Eve sweeps across Mideast and Europe, but wars cast a shadow on 2024
Revellers counted down to midnight on New Year's Eve across the Middle East, Africa and Europe, where fireworks and festive lights offered a hopeful start to 2024 for some, even as the globe's ongoing conflicts have subdued celebrations and raised security concerns.
Jeremy Renner almost died last New Year’s Day. Since then he’s been leaning into life
In the year since Jeremy Renner almost lost his life in a freak New Year’s Day accident, the Marvel star has proved himself just as much a superhero offscreen.
'A fundamental human experience': New study suggests family caregiving can lessen depression
Despite increased levels of stress and trauma associated with caring for an ailing loved one, a new study suggests that family caregiving can lead to less depression in adults.
Xi says China will 'surely be reunified' with self-ruled Taiwan in New Year's address
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China would 'surely be reunified' with Taiwan during his televised New Year's address, renewing Beijing's threats to take over the self-ruled island, which it considers its own.
Canada
-
Sudbury man dies after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man from of the community of Hanmer has died after venturing onto the ice of Onwatin Lake.
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
-
Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand
Increasing demand for food assistance this year, coupled with a regular spike in users during the holiday season, has strained Canadian food banks this month, the directors of two food bank associations say.
-
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.
-
Man dead following overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto shelter
A man in his 50s has been declared deceased following an overnight stabbing at a shelter in downtown Toronto.
-
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
World
-
Russia launches fresh drone strikes on Ukraine after promising retaliation for Belgorod attack
Russia launched a fresh drone assault on Ukraine on Saturday night, after promising that strikes on the Russian border city of Belgorod earlier in the day 'would not go unpunished'.
-
Embezzlement of Oregon weekly newspaper's funds forces it to lay off entire staff and halt print
An Oregon weekly newspaper has had to lay off its entire staff and halt print after 40 years because its funds were embezzled by a former employee, its editor said, in a devastating blow to a publication that serves as an important source of information in a community that, like many others nationwide, is struggling with growing gaps in local news coverage.
-
German officials detain 3 more suspects in connection with a Cologne Cathedral attack threat
Three more people were detained Sunday in connection with a reported threat of an attack on the Cologne Cathedral over the holidays, German authorities said.
-
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to step down from throne on Jan. 14
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, Europe's longest-reigning living monarch, announced she plans to leave the throne to make way for her son, Crown Prince Frederik, on the 52nd anniversary of her own accession.
-
In rare apology, Israeli minister says she 'sinned' for her role in reforms that tore country apart
A former member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet offered a rare public apology Sunday for contributing to the internal strife in Israel that preceded the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip.
-
U.S. Navy helicopters fire at Yemen's Houthi rebels and kill several in latest Red Sea shipping attack
The U.S. military said Sunday that its forces opened fire on Houthi rebels after they attacked a cargo ship in the Red Sea, killing several of them in an escalation of the maritime conflict linked to the war in Gaza.
Politics
-
opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
-
Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Looking ahead to 2024, the commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command said he thinks the pressure will continue to mount, and Canadians are "overly comfortable" about their safety as the world changes.
-
Canada's heated political conflict over carbon pricing will continue into 2024
Canada's price on pollution is supposed to help battle global warming, but as it nears its fifth anniversary, nothing in Canadian politics is hotter.
Health
-
'A fundamental human experience': New study suggests family caregiving can lessen depression
Despite increased levels of stress and trauma associated with caring for an ailing loved one, a new study suggests that family caregiving can lead to less depression in adults.
-
Quebec asks public to be prudent, avoid ERs if possible, amid continued overcrowding
The Quebec government is asking the public to be prudent as they celebrate the New Year and take steps to avoid the transmission of respiratory viruses at a time when hospitals remain crowded.
-
'How could this happen?' A look at the E. coli outbreak in Calgary daycares
Parents started showing up at Calgary hospitals with sick children on Sept. 1, the Friday before the Labour Day weekend.
Sci-Tech
-
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
-
U.S. military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.
Entertainment
-
Jeremy Renner almost died last New Year’s Day. Since then he’s been leaning into life
In the year since Jeremy Renner almost lost his life in a freak New Year’s Day accident, the Marvel star has proved himself just as much a superhero offscreen.
-
Paula Abdul accuses 'American Idol' producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexual assault in lawsuit
Paula Abdul has accused former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the reality competition show, according to a new lawsuit.
-
'Wonka' ends the year No. 1 at the box office, 2023 sales reach $9 billion in post-pandemic best
Hollywood closed out an up and down 2023 with "Wonka" regaining No. 1 at the box office, strong sales for "The Color Purple" and an overall $9 billion in ticket sales that improved on 2022's grosses but fell about US$2 billion shy of pre-pandemic norms.
Business
-
CEBA repayment and partial loan forgiveness deadline is weeks away
The federal government says the extended repayment deadline for the Canada Emergency Business Account loan is now weeks away.
-
'It could be the strongest': El Nino cycle continues to hit B.C. snow resorts
The warm and wet conditions in British Columbia continue to wreak havoc for skiers and snowboarders.
-
Canada's telecom sector awaiting key regulatory decisions after transformative year
Canada's telecom sector faced a significant shakeup in 2023 after Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne handed down a mandate requiring the CRTC to prioritize consumer rights, affordability, competition and universal access.
Lifestyle
-
Dry January gains momentum in the Maritimes as more products come onboard
Starting 2024 off sober is gaining traction, it aligns with the dry January trend, where individuals abstain from alcohol after the holidays.
-
They eat what? New Year's food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
Sports
-
Celebrini leads nervy Canada past Germany 6-3 at
Macklin Celebrini could see the New Year's Eve fireworks from the bus on the way to Scandinavium arena. Canada's best -- and youngest -- player exploded hours later in key moments to save his country from an embarrassing result with the calendar flipping to 2024.
-
Marc-Andre Fleury becomes the 4th goalie to play in 1,000 NHL games
Marc-Andre Fleury became the fourth goalie in NHL history to play in 1,000 games when he started Sunday for the Minnesota Wild against the Winnipeg Jets.
-
Fernandez leads Canada to United Cup win over Chile. Pegula stunned by GB's Boulter but U.S. wins tie
Former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez led Canada to a 2-1 victory over Chile in its opening United Cup match on Sunday.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion Electric pickup trucks are reliable, save environment: experts
Electric pickup trucks are built to efficiently lug heavier weights such as towing or pulling a trailer, similar to gas-powered ones. The gas-guzzling stereotype carries over, too: EV pickup trucks need a big electrical charge.
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.