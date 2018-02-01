New video from Cambodian prison shows foreigners arrested for 'dancing pornographically'
CTVNews.ca
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 7:47AM EST
New video has emerged from a Cambodian prison showing ten tourists, including at least one Canadian woman, who were arrested for "dancing pornographically."
The tourists were arrested at a Siam Reap rental villa, near Cambodia’s famed Angkor Wat temple complex, during a pub crawl. Cambodian police later released photos of several men and women posed on the floor, playing a Twister-style game.
Among those arrested Thursday were 20-year-old Eden Kazoleas from Drayton Valley, Alta., and 25-year-old Ottawa resident Jessica Drolet.
In the two-minute video, members of the group apologized for the incident. They appear standing in front of what could be a Cambodian prison.
“[I’ve lived] here two years, I respect the culture, I help Cambodian children, I help Cambodian families,” one unidentified tourist said to the camera.
“I don’t want to make any problems with Cambodia . . . It’s just one mistake . . . I’m sorry.”
If convicted, the tourists face up to one year in prison.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Naked bank robber found not guilty by reason of insanity
- Hawaii's 'last princess' fights for control of her fortune
- New video from Cambodian prison shows foreigners arrested for 'dancing pornographically'
- U.K. lord shocks colleagues by resigning over his 'shame' at being late
- Polish Senate backs controversial Holocaust speech law