

CTVNews.ca





New video has emerged from a Cambodian prison showing ten tourists, including at least one Canadian woman, who were arrested for "dancing pornographically."

The tourists were arrested at a Siam Reap rental villa, near Cambodia’s famed Angkor Wat temple complex, during a pub crawl. Cambodian police later released photos of several men and women posed on the floor, playing a Twister-style game.

Among those arrested Thursday were 20-year-old Eden Kazoleas from Drayton Valley, Alta., and 25-year-old Ottawa resident Jessica Drolet.

In the two-minute video, members of the group apologized for the incident. They appear standing in front of what could be a Cambodian prison.

“[I’ve lived] here two years, I respect the culture, I help Cambodian children, I help Cambodian families,” one unidentified tourist said to the camera.

“I don’t want to make any problems with Cambodia . . . It’s just one mistake . . . I’m sorry.”

If convicted, the tourists face up to one year in prison.