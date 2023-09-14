New U.S. sanctions target workarounds that let Russia get Western tech for war

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP) In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News