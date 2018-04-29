New statue honours civil rights icon Coretta Scott King
In this Jan. 13, 2004, file photo, Coretta Scott King, widow of slain civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., speaks during an interview at the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazmore, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 10:14AM EDT
BOSTON -- Coretta Scott King's alma mater in Boston has unveiled a new statue honouring the civil rights icon.
The New England Conservatory revealed the bronze bust, titled "Continuation of a Dream," last week to mark King's birth on April 27, 1927, in Marion, Alabama.
King was a human rights and social justice activist and wife of Martin Luther King Jr. The couple met as students in Boston.
Martin Luther King received his theology doctorate from Boston University while Coretta Scott King graduated with a music education degree from the New England Conservatory of Music in 1954.
She received an honorary doctorate from the school in 1971 and gave commencement speeches in 1971 and 2004.
The bust is on permanent display in the school's library. It was designed by MacLean Tiffany.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Removal of 'comfort woman' statue sparks anger in Philippines
- U.K. promises 'humane' immigration policy as 'Windrush' scandal grows
- Trump finally hosts African leader at the White House
- Officials take action following death of teen trapped in minivan
- New statue honours civil rights icon Coretta Scott King