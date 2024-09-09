New search opens for plane carrying 3 that crashed in Michigan's Lake Superior in 1968

Quebec village preparing for 370 per cent hike in property taxes
Residents in the small Quebec village of Danford Lake may soon be priced out of their homes, as property valuations and taxes are set to skyrocket.
A high-tech unmanned boat outfitted with sonar and cameras is trying to solve the mystery of a 1968 plane crash that killed three people who were on a scientific assignment at Michigan's Lake Superior.
Seat cushions and pieces of stray metal have washed ashore over decades. But the wreckage of the Beechcraft Queen Air, and the remains of the three men, have never been found in water as deep as 400 feet (122 metres).
An autonomous vessel known as the Armada 8 was in Lake Superior on Monday, joined by boats and crew from Michigan Tech University’s Great Lakes Research Center in Houghton in the state's Upper Peninsula.
“We know it's in this general vicinity,” Wayne Lusardi, the state's maritime archaeologist, told reporters. "It will be a difficult search. But we have the technology amassed right here and the experts to utilize that technology.”
The plane carrying pilot Robert Carew, co-pilot Gordon Jones and graduate student Velayudh Krishna was traveling to Lake Superior from Madison, Wisconsin, on Oct. 23, 1968. They were collecting data on temperature and water radiation for the National Center for Atmospheric Research.
Searches of the lake that fall and in 1969 did not reveal the wreckage.
“It was just a mystery,” Lusardi said.
Travis White, a research engineer at the Great Lakes Research Center, was aboard a boat with monitors displaying real-time results from the autonomous vessel. He said bright colors would indicate something manmade, signaling a possible plane wreckage.
“Any wrecked aircraft is treated very much similar to a wrecked (ship) in the Great Lakes. It won't be disturbed," White said on an afternoon livestream from Lake Superior. “What we're trying to do is document its location and condition and try to provide as much of an answer as we can to the question of what happened.”
Family members of the three men who died are aware of the new search.
This isn't a solo mission. The autonomous vessel will also be mapping a section of the bottom of Lake Superior, a vast body of water with a surface area of 31,700 square miles (82,100 square kilometers).
The search is being organized by the Smart Ships Coalition, a grouping of more than 60 universities, government agencies, companies and international organizations interested in maritime autonomous technologies.
"We will have a successful mission at the end of this week showing a new application for technology, new things found on the lakebed in an area that’s not been previously surveyed in this way,” said David Naftzger, executive director of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers, a group of U.S. states and Canadian provinces.
James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, 'The Lion King' and Darth Vader — has died. He was 93.
One of two men sentenced Monday to 6 1/2 years for firearms violations and mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the time he has already spent behind bars has changed him and his "solemn weapon” is now love.
Apple squarely shifted its focus toward artificial intelligence with the unveiling of its hotly anticipated iPhone 16 along with a slew of new features coming with the next update to the device’s operating system. While the new phone lineup headlined Monday's showcase, the tech giant also shared updates to its smartwatch and AirPod lineups.
John and Matthew Gaudreau were remembered as loving brothers and husbands who put family above hockey and everything else at a tearful funeral held Monday, a week and a half after they died when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.
Romeo Dallaire is ready to return to public life again this fall after a serious health scare forced the retired lieutenant-general to postpone his cross-country book tour in March.
Star Wars icon Mark Hamill rode through the streets of Stonewall, Man. last month filming scenes atop what looked to be an Army vehicle for the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King's "The Long Walk."
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentence was handed to Nygard, 83, by Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein in Toronto on Monday. Last November, a jury found Nygard guilty of four counts of sexual assault following a six-week trial.
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was rushed to a hospital from a New York City prison on Sunday and underwent heart surgery on Monday, his representatives said.
A woman who died from drug toxicity while in a B.C. jail cell asked to be taken to hospital twice in the hours after she was taken into custody in a case the province's police watchdog says again raises concerns over the treatment of intoxicated prisoners.
Saskatchewan's Education minister says the incident at a Saskatoon school where a student was set on fire is "horrible," but could have been worse.
Police have charged a 40-year-old man in connection with a deadly, fiery crash in Oshawa, Ont. that involved nine vehicles last month.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he thinks it’s unlikely national NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will trigger an early federal election after he tore up the deal keeping Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in power last week.
The federal government says Canada will challenge recent increases to softwood lumber duties by the United States.
The U.N. chief said Monday that the United Nations has offered to monitor any cease-fire in Gaza and demanIded an end to the worst death and destruction he has seen in his more than seven-year tenure.
Former employees of the company that owned an experimental submersible that imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic are scheduled to testify before a Coast Guard investigatory board at an upcoming hearing.
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced Monday she is 'cancer free,' after completing chemotherapy treatment. Here is her message in full.
There's no evidence that a well-known beluga whale that lived off Norway's coast and whose harness ignited speculation it was a Russian spy was shot to death last month as claimed by animal rights groups, Norwegian police said Monday.
Health Minister Mark Holland says he isn’t worried about Liberal electoral fortunes despite a tumultuous summer in which his party suffered a devastating byelection loss in Toronto, the party’s national campaign director resigned and the Liberal-NDP supply-and-confidence agreement collapsed.
Health Minister Mark Holland says his government will still work on policies it promised to pursue under its now-defunct deal with the NDP.
The Canadian Medical Association says there should be better tracking of health-care spending, following health-care agreements the federal government has signed with the provinces and territories.
Dozens of women who say they suffered excruciating pain at a Yale University fertility clinic because a nurse stole fentanyl for her own use and replaced it with saline have settled their lawsuits against the Ivy League school.
One month after a judge declared Google's search engine an illegal monopoly, the tech giant faces another antitrust lawsuit that threatens to break up the company, this time over its advertising technology.
Huddling for safety in classrooms as gunfire rang out, students at Apalachee High School texted or called their parents to let them know what was happening and send what they thought could be their final messages. One student texted her mother to say she loved her, adding, 'I'm sorry I'm not the best daughter.'
The Juno Awards are pulling four categories from next year's ceremony as part of a wider review of Canada's biggest music awards show.
Morgan Wallen tops the 2024 Country Music Association award nominations with seven. Some fans speculated that Beyonce, whose landmark country-and-then-some reclamation 'Cowboy Carter' was released during the eligibility window, could receive a nomination at the 2024 CMAs. She did not.
Thousands of passengers could be stranded as early as Sunday if Air Canada doesn't reach a deal with its pilots' union. Here's what you can do if labour disruptions affect your flight.
Air Canada is finalizing plans to suspend most of its operations, likely beginning Sunday, as talks with the pilot union are nearing an impasse over 'inflexible' wage demands, the country's largest airline said on Monday.
Air Canada is preparing for a potential shutdown of most operations next week as contract talks with its pilots' union near an impasse.
Givenchy has named Sarah Burton creative director for women’s and men’s collections, with immediate effect, the fashion house announced on Monday.
Do LGBTQ2S+ tourists have a green book-like system for staying safe while travelling in these politically precarious times? They don't have one. They have many.
Three sisters from Ohio who inherited a dime kept in a bank vault for more than 40 years knew it had some value. But they had no idea just how much until just a few years ago.
Canada Soccer has reached a "framework" for a long-awaited labour agreement with its men's and women's national teams.
The president of South Florida's police union said Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill was handcuffed and placed face down on the ground during a traffic stop because he was not “immediately co-operative” with officers, while Hill said he was respectful throughout the interaction.
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Charred stumps and the remains of fire-ravaged trees still cover large tracts of land on the Jasper landscape, but life is returning quickly down below.
Winnipeggers could soon be able to kick it into four-wheel drive and let it ride down the road on Bachman Turner Overdrive Way.
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett and para canoeist Brianna Hennessy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Sunday's closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Halifax resident Tucker Bottomley started feeling the painful effects of rheumatoid arthritis at the age of 21.
Roger Barker was looking forward to exchanging a book at one of the Little Free Libraries that had been erected in his neighbourhood, until he found it vandalized.
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
Brenda Tremblay has been an avid gardener for the last 40 years, but this year’s harvest in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., is a tough nut to crack.
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
Mounties in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are searching for two people allegedly responsible for a road rage incident that sent a couple to hospital with serious injuries, saying the suspects could be in another province.
Two years after a taxi driver was attacked and killed in East Vancouver, a suspect has been charged in his death.
A Grade 12 student at Scarborough’s Agincourt Collegiate Institute is receiving treatment at the hospital after his head was grazed by a bullet in what police are calling a 'targeted' shooting late Monday morning.
Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, gave a sincere thank you to Calgary for the outpouring of support for her and the Gaudreau family.
Calgary’s police chief has issued a grave warning about the potential impact of further restrictions on photo radar use in Alberta.
As tens of thousands of public servants return to the office for a minimum of three days a week this week, public service unions continue to oppose the federal government's new hybrid work policy.
Travellers leaving Ottawa are uncertain about their return flights, as Air Canada faces a potential halt in services due to a possible strike, but they are hopeful an agreement will be reached.
Hand washing in healthcare facilities is on the decline. According to access-to-information requests sent by the daily La Presse, 19 of the 22 health institutions surveyed across Quebec reported a decrease in hand hygiene rates from 2023 compared to the previous year.
The Metropolitain Expressway (A-40) westbound will be closed starting Friday night for paving work, and Transport Quebec recommends motorists avoid the area.
A driver struck several teenagers on the site of a high school in the Magdalen Islands on Monday afternoon following an altercation with a pedestrian.
A Red Deer senior is in custody for allegedly luring children into his apartment with candy.
A familiar face on Edmonton city council has decided the time has come to leave municipal politics after more than a decade as a councillor.
Many people are calling on a collaborative effort to address homelessness in the Maritimes
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by RCMP in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.
Manitoba RCMP has charged a man with human smuggling after he was allegedly caught picking up a group of migrants crossing into Canada last month.
The Winnipeg Police Service is seeing officers work more hours in 2024 compared to last year according to the latest budget update.
Regina police say a 27-year-old woman is facing fraud and identity theft charges after she defrauded the Ministry of Social Services of nearly $48,000.
The Kramer IMAX Theatre in Regina hosted a screening of 13 productions filmed in Saskatchewan which are hitting screens soon.
A Kitchener, Ont. woman is pleading for the return of her puppy, an eight-month-old French Bulldog named Sanchi.
Police have seized over 200 firearms as part of a weapons investigation that began in Waterloo.
An island has appeared in the middle of the Grand River but it’s not a natural formation.
Three Saskatoon police officers were caught snooping on nine people’s private information from investigation records for personal reasons, according to the Saskatchewan privacy commissioner.
Numerous high temperature records fell across Saskatchewan on Sunday as a late summer heat wave lingers in the province.
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced that Director of Education Mark Fisher is on a leave of absence.
The trial of former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch continued inside a London Courtroom on Monday, where he took to the stand to answer to the allegations.
West Grey and Owen Sound are talking about merging their municipal police forces.
The man charged with second-degree murder in the 1994 stabbing death of Katherine Janeiro sat in a Barre courtroom on Monday as police officers testified about the day the young mother's body was discovered.
City crews arrived at a Barrie park on Monday to dismantle a homeless encampment where roughly two dozen people had been living.
Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.
A friend of 57-year-old Jason West told CTV News it was he who died after a police-involved shooting in Windsor on Friday.
The Windsor fire department says that they were called out for open air fires more than 70 times this summer.
The British Columbia government is partnering with a bear welfare group to reduce the number of bears being euthanized in the province.
A 32-year-old man is facing eight charges, including assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm after, after a group of young people were attacked on a popular pedestrian trail on southern Vancouver Island.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
Lethbridge’s police chief says changes to the use of photo radar in Alberta are going to increase the number of violations being handed out to those breaking traffic enforcement laws.
Police in Lethbridge, Alta., need your help tracking down Dylan Ivan Sokol, who is wanted on warrants.
Lethbridge police issued 94 traffic violation tickets during a weekend blitz.
Monday marked International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Day, and experts in the field say there is a lot the public doesn’t know about the disability.
A new report from the Canadian Union of Public Employees says funding projections for hospitals would leave the North Bay Regional Health Centre short of nearly 100 beds.
Brewster, a one-year-old border collie/St. Bernard mix, is now full of energy but that wasn’t the case just six months ago, when he suffered from a terrible cough, sores on his elbows and extreme lethargy.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.