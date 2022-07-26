New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine

New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Daughters oppose upcoming execution of mother's killer

A woman and her sister -- along with their uncle -- oppose Alabama's plan to execute the man who killed their mother. Unless a judge or the governor intervenes, Joe Nathan James Jr., 49, will die by lethal injection Thursday evening.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social