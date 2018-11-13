

CTVNews.ca Staff





Clarence House has released two new photos of Prince Charles with his family to mark his 70th birthday.

The photos were taken by photographer Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House, and feature Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children.

In the photos, Prince George sits on Prince Charles’ lap, while Princess Charlotte is seated next to the Duchess of Cornwall. Prince Louis rests in the arms of his mother Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Charles turns 70 on Wednesday.

The photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House. pic.twitter.com/A2LTJDTdvE — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018