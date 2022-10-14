New report: A record 4.7 million Haitians face acute hunger
A record 4.7 million people in Haiti are facing acute hunger, including 19,000 in catastrophic famine conditions for the first time, all in a slum controlled by gangs in the capital, according to a report released Friday.
The UN World Food Program and Food and Agriculture Organization said unrelenting crises have trapped Haitians "in a cycle of growing desperation, without access to food, fuel, markets, jobs and public services, bringing the country to a standstill."
The Cite Soleil district of the capital, Port-au-Prince, where violence has increased as armed gangs vye for control, is facing the most urgent need of humanitarian assistance, they said.
The report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, which is a global partnership of 15 UN agencies and international humanitarian groups, paints a grim picture of escalating hunger in Latin the Western Hemisphere's poorest country,
The partnership uses five categories of food security, from Phase 1 in which people have enough to eat to Phase 5 in which households have an extreme lack of food and face famine, starvation, death and destitution. The 19,000 people in Cite Soleil are now in the latter group, the report said.
According to the analysis, a record 4.7 million Haitians are in the three worst categories – 2.9 million in "crisis" Phase 3 characterized by gaps in food consumption and acute malnutrition, 1.8 million in "emergency" Phase 4 in which there are large gaps in food consumption, very high acute malnutrition and excess deaths, and 19,000 in "famine" Phase 5.
The report said food security has also continued to deteriorate in Haiti's rural areas, with several dropping from the "crisis" phase into the "emergency" phase.
The World Food Program and the Food and Argiculture Organization said food insecurity has increased over the past three years and 65% of Haitians "are in high levels of food insecurity with 5% of them in urgent need of humanitarian assistance."
Haiti has been gripped by inflation and political gridlock that have exacerbated protests and brought society to the breaking point.
Daily life in the country began to spin out of control last month just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated, causing prices to double. Rising prices have put food and fuel out of reach of many Haitians, clean water is scarce, and the country is trying to deal with a cholera outbreak.
"Harvest losses due to below average rainfall and last year's earthquake that devastated parts of the country's south are among the shocks that worsened conditions for people," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.
He said violence, unrest and tensions in Cite Soleil have limited access by humanitarian workers to the district.
"So, we don't know necessarily how bad it's getting, although it's very clear it's very bad, indeed. And we need to get access to people; we need to make sure that we can get food to people," he said.
The World Food Program is seeking $105 million for the next six months, while the Food and Agriculture Organization said it urgently needs some $33 million.
Jean-Martin Bauer, country director in Haiti for the World Food Program, said, "We all need to be steadfast and focus on delivering urgent humanitarian assistance and supporting long-term development."
The Food and Agriculture Organization's representative in Haiti, Jose Luis Fernandez Filgueiras, said, "We need to help Haitians produce better, more nutritious food to safeguard their livelihoods and their futures."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 misinformation prompts some patients to refuse blood transfusions from vaccinated donors
As misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines spreads, doctors across Canada say some patients are refusing blood transfusions from vaccinated donors, putting their health at risk.
Fake Canadian visa program circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp
According to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, several fake Canadian visa ads are appearing on Facebook and WhatsApp, targeting migrant hopefuls and stealing their data.
Headlines, outrage and art: Climate activists use Van Gogh vandalism to make us question our priorities
Is the desecration of a painting worse than the wilful destruction of the planet? This is the question that climate activists hoped to spark Friday by throwing soup on a Vincent Van Gogh painting.
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
15-year-old fatally shot after argument on New York subway
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on a New York subway train Friday after a dispute between two groups of people escalated into violence.
COVID-19 is 7 times more dangerous for myocarditis than vaccine: study
A new study has found that the risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the vaccine to protect against the disease.
Family, northern Alberta community in shock after 7-month-old's homicide
The family of a seven-month-old baby boy who died in High Prairie last week is speaking about their loss.
Astronauts returning home from space station splash down off Florida coast
Four astronauts boarded a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and returned home from the International Space Station on Friday, bringing an end to their nearly six-month stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.
B.C. mountain resort suing province over access road, ability to charge for parking to curb crowds
A B.C. mountain resort is suing the province to gain control over an access road, which would allow it to charge for parking – a strategy that was previously employed to manage overcrowding at the busy outdoor destination.
Canada
-
Fake Canadian visa program circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp
According to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, several fake Canadian visa ads are appearing on Facebook and WhatsApp, targeting migrant hopefuls and stealing their data.
-
B.C. mountain resort suing province over access road, ability to charge for parking to curb crowds
A B.C. mountain resort is suing the province to gain control over an access road, which would allow it to charge for parking – a strategy that was previously employed to manage overcrowding at the busy outdoor destination.
-
'Over so fast': Alberta man killed in Las Vegas stabbing remembered by widow
The wife of an Alberta man who was fatally stabbed in a random attack on the Las Vegas Strip last week is remembering him as a kid at heart.
-
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dutch man convicted in Amanda Todd case sentenced to 13 years in prison
The Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing B.C. teenager Amanda Todd has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
-
RCMP investigating possible grave site at former residential school in Manitoba
A police investigation is underway into potential unmarked graves in a First Nations community in northwestern Manitoba.
World
-
15-year-old fatally shot after argument on New York subway
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on a New York subway train Friday after a dispute between two groups of people escalated into violence.
-
Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network
The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces since almost the beginning of its war with Russia, U.S. officials said Friday.
-
Fake Canadian visa program circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp
According to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, several fake Canadian visa ads are appearing on Facebook and WhatsApp, targeting migrant hopefuls and stealing their data.
-
Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects a mobilization of army reservists he ordered to bolster his country's troops in Ukraine to reach the targeted number of recruits in two weeks, a milestone that would allow him to end the hugely unpopular call-up.
-
New report: A record 4.7 million Haitians face acute hunger
A record 4.7 million people in Haiti are facing acute hunger, including 19,000 in catastrophic famine conditions for the first time, all in a slum controlled by gangs in the capital, according to a report released Friday.
-
North Korea fires missile and artillery shells, inflaming tensions
North Korea fired a ballistic missile and hundreds of artillery shells toward the sea Friday and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North's recent barrage of weapons tests.
Politics
-
'I felt trapped and helpless': What Ottawa residents and local representatives told the convoy commission
The first round of witness testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act focused on the lived experience of downtown Ottawa residents, the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors.
-
Mendicino to visit site of Sask. stabbing massacre, discuss First Nations policing
The federal public safety minister says he is to travel next week to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree Nation, where 11 people were killed in a mass stabbing, to advance the government's plan to have First Nations policing recognized as an essential service.
-
No timeline for hiring Iran sanctions staff, federal minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says that while legislation is coming within weeks to get tough on the Iranian regime, there is no timeline for hiring people to help enforce fresh sanctions.
Health
-
COVID-19 misinformation prompts some patients to refuse blood transfusions from vaccinated donors
As misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines spreads, doctors across Canada say some patients are refusing blood transfusions from vaccinated donors, putting their health at risk.
-
Expired drug kills 10 child Leukemia patients in Yemen
Some 10 child Leukemia patients in Yemen have died, and dozens more left seriously ill, after being administered expired doses of a cancer treatment in the rebel-held capital.
-
India suspends production after cough syrup linked to Gambia child deaths
Indian health authorities said on Wednesday they had halted all production of New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals after a WHO report that its cough and cold syrups exported to Gambia may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children there.
Sci-Tech
-
Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network
The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces since almost the beginning of its war with Russia, U.S. officials said Friday.
-
Fake Canadian visa program circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp
According to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, several fake Canadian visa ads are appearing on Facebook and WhatsApp, targeting migrant hopefuls and stealing their data.
-
How to see the moon and Mars together on Friday
Look up to the night sky on Friday and you might see the moon has some company: Mars. CTVNews.ca speaks with a stargazing expert on how best to see the planet-moon pairing.
Entertainment
-
'One of the funniest people': Harry Potter cast, fellow actors post tributes to Robbie Coltrane
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe is among those paying tribute to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the movie franchise, after his death was announced by his agent on Friday. He was 72.
-
Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died: agent
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series "Cracker" and the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72.
-
Queen release rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury
Queen released a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury on Thursday, the band's first new track with the late frontman's instantly recognizable vocals to come out in more than eight years.
Business
-
Fake Canadian visa program circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp
According to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, several fake Canadian visa ads are appearing on Facebook and WhatsApp, targeting migrant hopefuls and stealing their data.
-
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
-
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
Lifestyle
-
19th-century Levi's jeans found in mine shaft sell for more than US$87,000
A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s has sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for more than US$87,000.
-
Felix Baumgartner: 10 years on, the man who fell to earth is still awed by experience
Ten years after he broke the sound barrier while leaping to Earth from space, Felix Baumgartner remains awed by his accomplishment.
-
Can money buy you happiness? An expert breaks down common 'money myths'
Can money buy you happiness? Private wealth management adviser Robyn Thompson has broken down common 'money myths,' including whether credit is bad and why you shouldn't say you're bad with money.
Sports
-
Drake's owl logo on Barcelona jersey for clasico at Madrid
Barcelona's players will have the owl-shaped logo of Canadian rapper Drake on their jerseys at Real Madrid on Sunday in the first 'clasico' of the season in the Spanish league.
-
Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada
Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada.
-
Boston Marathon winner in 2021 suspended in doping case
Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei of Kenya was suspended on Friday after testing positive for doping at the race and allegedly obstructing an investigation.
Autos
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.