

Alexandra Mae Jones, CTVNews.ca Staff





Kim Goldman was only 22 years old when her life was shattered by the news that her brother, Ron, had been stabbed to death along with Nicole Brown Simpson, the ex-wife of former football star O.J. Simpson.

The ensuing court case -- a year-long, televised murder case that divided the nation and saw Simpson go from football icon to prime murder suspect -- resulted in Simpson being acquitted in 1995.

Now, 25 years later, Goldman has revisited the case of her brother’s death and the lingering questions it left in a podcast called, “Confronting: O.J. Simpson,” in which she speaks to prosecutors, investigators, witnesses and even two of the 12 jurors who made the final decision.

Speaking to CTV News Channel, Goldman said she decided to make the podcast series now to have conversations “centered around truth.

“Over the last couple of years, there have been so many shows and conversations that have been had around our case, my brother’s murder, the subsequent trials -- I felt like there was a disconnect between what actually happened and the newer, more dramatized version,” Goldman said. “Since there’s a whole new group of people that are paying attention to it, I wanted to make sure they had all the facts from the people that were actually in the room.”

Ron Goldman was 25 years old when he was found dead in Nicole Brown Simpson’s house on June 12, 1994. The two had been stabbed and slashed numerous times. It was later discovered that he had gone to her house only to return a pair of sunglasses that her mother had left at a restaurant where he worked.

He has now been dead for as long as he was alive.

“My brother was very much loved by his family and his friends, he was a really charismatic guy,” Kim Goldman told CTV News Channel on Friday. “I think the best thing that can describe my brother is who he was in the last couple minutes of his life, that he laid down his own to save another human being, and I think that’s pretty heroic of him.”

Goldman said that each episode of her podcast has moments that were “surprising to me, or comforting, or revealing” but that the most challenging one was where she spoke to jurors.

“It was interesting because it validated some things that I had thought over the years in terms of what their intention was, when they stopped listening, the deliberation process,” she said, describing it as the “most telling,” episode for her.

The result of the criminal trial split the country, unearthing questions of race, domestic violence, celebrity and police misconduct. Simpson has continued to declare his innocence, and the murder case is officially considered unsolved.

In 1997, he was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the families of the victims, after a civil suit against him found him liable.

There have been numerous documentaries and books written about the case, including one by Simpson, called “If I Did It,” which described the murders from an allegedly hypothetical point of view.

Simpson was granted parole in 2017 after serving nine years out of a 33-year sentence he received for an armed hotel-room heist that he says was to get his personal property back. The now 71-year-old told The Associated Press in June of this year that he has moved on to what he calls “the ‘no negative zone,’” and does not want to think about the past.

When asked what she would say to Simpson himself, were she permitted that one-on-one on her podcast, Goldman was uncertain what would come out of her mouth.

She admitted that she has “wrestled with this a lot over the years,” but that her desire to question him has changed.

“I’m different in my grief than I was 5, 10, 20 years ago,” she said.

One thing that she would have to ask, she said, is why Simpson, who pleaded not guilty, never spoke about her brother.

“My brother tried to save the mother of his children,” she said. “I’m confused about why he’s never really acknowledged that.” But she said if faced with him, she would want what she said to him to be “authentic,” and not “something rehearsed.”

The podcast has amassed over five million downloads since it was launched in June of this year. Goldman said she has been overwhelmed by the support, calling the response “pretty powerful.”

“I’m super proud of the episodes that talk about domestic violence, and grief,” she said. “I’m an advocate at heart, so those things are really important to me. I’m just deeply humbled by it, to be honest with you.”