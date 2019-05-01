Kensington Palace has released three new official photos of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge ahead of her fourth birthday on Thursday.

“Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte!” read a series of social media posts from the official accounts of Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “Thank you for the lovely messages for Princess Charlotte’s fourth birthday!”

Like the series of new photos of Prince Louis released last week ahead of his first birthday, the Charlotte images were taken by the Duchess in April.

The photographs come amid anticipation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child, which was expected late April or early May.