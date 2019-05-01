New photos of Princess Charlotte released ahead of fourth birthday
This undated photo provided by Kensington Palace on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, and taken by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, shows Princess Charlotte at their home in Norfolk, England, to mark her fourth birthday on Thursday. (Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP)
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 5:58PM EDT
Kensington Palace has released three new official photos of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge ahead of her fourth birthday on Thursday.
“Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte!” read a series of social media posts from the official accounts of Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “Thank you for the lovely messages for Princess Charlotte’s fourth birthday!”
Like the series of new photos of Prince Louis released last week ahead of his first birthday, the Charlotte images were taken by the Duchess in April.
The photographs come amid anticipation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child, which was expected late April or early May.
