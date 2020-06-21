TORONTO -- New photos showing Prince William playing with his children have been released to mark both Father's Day and the Duke of Cambridge's birthday.

The photos, taken by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, show William with the couple's three children.

In the first image, William is pictured on a tree-swing as Prince George stands behind him, with Princess Charlotte next to him and Prince Louis sitting on his knee. The second photo shows William on the ground as he is playfully tackled by the children.

Kensington Royal shared the first photo on its social media accounts on Saturday ahead of the occasion.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke's birthday tomorrow," the photo caption read.

The candid family portraits were shot earlier this month in the grounds of Anmer Hall in Norfolk where the family has been staying amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

William, who is second in line to the throne, is only the latest royal to celebrate a birthday during lockdown. The Queen and Prince Louis celebrated birthdays in April, Princess Charlotte celebrated her fifth birthday in May and Prince Philip turned 99 earlier this month.

Prince Charles also shared a new photo of himself and William to mark his son's birthday. The photo, which was taken by Kate last December, shows the pair smiling with their arms around one another's shoulders.

In addition, two archived photos were shared on the official Clarence House social media pages to mark Father's Day, including one of Charles with his two sons.

The picture was taken at the Cirencester Park Polo Cup in 2004 and shows Charles, William and Prince Harry smiling in matching polo shirts.

The photo of the heir to the throne and his sons was one of the two pictures that were posted by Clarence House to mark the holiday. The second image was of Charles as a little boy with his parents, the Queen and Prince Philip, and younger sister Princess Anne, taken in 1951.

"Whether you are a Father, a Dad, a Daddy or a Pa, wishing you a Happy Father's Day!" the photo caption read.

Most recently, Prince William got candid about becoming a father in a new BBC documentary on mental health released last month.

In the documentary, William revealed to former professional soccer player Marvin Sordell that the "life-changing" experience of having children brought back the emotions he felt following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

William opened up about how having children is "one of the most amazing moments in life, but also one of the scariest" when having lost one’s own parent.

"I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life -- and that is like you say your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger -- your emotions come back in leaps and bounds because it's a very different phase of life," William said. "And there's no one there to, kind of, help you, and I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming."