New photos of Prince Louis released ahead of first birthday
This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday April 22, 2019, and taken by Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, shows Prince Louis at their home in Norfolk, England, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday. (Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP)
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 6:33PM EDT
Three new official photographs of Prince Louis have been released in advance of his first birthday.
Kensington Palace shared the pictures Monday, one day before the prince’s birthday.
According to the palace, they were taken earlier this month by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, at the family’s home in Norfolk, U.K.
Queen Elizabeth II, Louis’ great-grandmother, turned 93 on Sunday.