New photo released of arrest of escaped murderer who spent 2 weeks on the run
A murderer who brazenly escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was captured Wednesday in the woods by a team of tactical officers, bringing an end to a search that terrified residents as the fugitive broke into homes for food, changed his appearance, and stole a van and rifle during two weeks on the run.
Cavalcante's heat signal was picked up around 1 a.m. from an aircraft, but storms prevented teams from continuing to track him until the morning, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said. In the meantime, tactical teams secured the area, and later moved in with search dogs, Bivens said at a news conference.
"The were able to move in very quietly. They had the element of surprise," Bivens said. "Cavalcante did not realize he was surrounded until that had occurred."
Cavalcante -- still armed with the rifle -- tried to escape by crawling through thick underbrush, Bivens said, and he continued to resist as he was taken into custody after 8 a.m. He was bitten on the scalp by a police dog and suffered a minor wound, he said. No shots were fired.
"He was desperate, and it was just a matter of time," said Gov. Josh Shapiro.
State police had announced Cavalcante's capture on social media earlier Wednesday, as the search entered its 14th day. The attorney general's office said Cavalcante will be arraigned on a felony escape charge.
Aerial footage from WPVI-TV news showed an armoured vehicle with Cavalcante arriving at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks at Avondale. A handful of officers pulled from the back of the vehicle and quickly led him into the building. He was handcuffed and wrapped in what appeared to be a thermal blanket. Bivens said investigators would try to interview him about his time on the run before taking him to a state prison.
The end to the search for Cavalcante, 34, unfolded just beyond Philadelphia's heavily populated suburbs, in an area of woods, rolling farmland and a county park. Police brought in hundreds of heavily armed law enforcement personnel with dogs, armoured carriers, horses, and helicopters that circled overhead.
Danelo Cavalcante is shown in an image released by the PA State Police on 'X,' the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The search forced schools to close right at the start of the academic year, led to warnings for homeowners to lock their doors, and blocked roads over the busy Labor Day weekend. Overnight into Wednesday, heavily armed law enforcement officers searched for the fugitive through downpours and thunder.
Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County jail in southeastern Pennsylvania on Aug. 31 by crab-walking up between two walls that were topped with razor wire, then jumping from the roof and dashing away. He had been awaiting transfer to state prison after being sentenced days earlier for fatally stabbing his girlfriend, and is wanted in connection with another killing in Brazil.
A photo provided by the Chester County Prison (left) shows Danelo Cavalcante and an image provided later by the Pennsylvania State Police (right) shows Cavalcante after a week on the run with what police called “a changed appearance.” (Chester County Prison and Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
Authorities said over the weekend that Cavalcante had slipped out of the initial search area, shaved and changed his clothing, stole a vehicle to travel miles to seek aid from former co-workers in the northern part of the county, and then abandoned the vehicle, at least in part because it was low on fuel.
Authorities have declined to say how they think Cavalcante slipped out of the first search area, and officials have pushed back against questions about whether they blew a chance to catch him.
Then, late Monday, a motorist alerted police to a man matching Cavalcante's description crouching in the darkness along a line of trees near a road in northern Chester County. Police found footprints and tracked them to the prison shoes identical to those Cavalcante had been wearing. A pair of work boots was reported stolen from a porch nearby.
State police said they believe he was looking for a place to hide when he saw an open garage. There, he stole a .22-calibre rifle and ammunition, and fled when the homeowner who was in the garage drew a pistol and shot at him several times, state police said.
Law enforcement officers gather as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante continues Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Pottstown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
That led hundreds of law enforcement personnel to search an area of about 8 to 10 square miles near South Coventry Township, roughly 30 miles northwest (50 kilometres) of Philadelphia.
Cavalcante's escape was big news in Brazil, where prosecutors in Tocantins state say he is accused of "double qualified homicide" in the 2017 slaying of Valter Junior Moreira dos Reis in the municipality of Figueiropolis, which authorities say was over a debt the victim owed him in connection with repair of a vehicle.
Pennsylvania authorities even broadcast a recording of Cavalcante's mother speaking in Portuguese imploring him to surrender peacefully.
Cavalcante received a life sentence in Pennsylvania in August for killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in front of her children in 2021. Prosecutors say he murdered her to stop her from telling police he was wanted in the Brazil killing. He had been arrested in Virginia after Brandao's killing, and authorities say they believe he was trying to return to Brazil.
The prison tower guard on duty when Cavalcante escaped was fired. The escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards took a headcount.
------
Levy reported from Harrisburg, Pa., and Rubinkam from northeastern Pennsylvania.
Law enforcement officers ride by a roadblock as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante continues in Pottstown, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
