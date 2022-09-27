New lawsuit attempts to block Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

Denmark says Baltic gas pipeline leaks were 'deliberate actions'

Explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany, seismologists said Tuesday. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said her government regarded the leaks as the results of 'deliberate actions' by unknown perpetrators.

