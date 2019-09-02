New Jersey Labour Day parade cancelled after 'destructive devices' found near route
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. - Authorities have cancelled a Labour Day parade that New Jersey's governor was supposed to attend because they found "destructive devices" near the parade route.
Middlesex County prosecutors and police say 55-year-old Thomas Kaiser, of South Plainfield, was charged with possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose.
Authorities said a suspicious package with a destructive device left at a bar in Sea Bright led them to Kaiser's home. Other devices were found near the home. Authorities did not say what the devices were.
The home is near the start of the South Plainfield Labour Day parade, so the event was cancelled. Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy were set to participate.
It's unclear whether Kaiser had an attorney. A phone message seeking comment was left for Kaiser.
