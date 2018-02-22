New charges brought against ex-Trump campaign associates
Paul Manafort, left, and Rick Gates are seen in this composite image (Matt Rourke / Evan Vucci / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 4:58PM EST
WASHINGTON - Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional charges against U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a business associate.
The filing adds allegations of tax evasion and increases the amount of money Manafort is accused of laundering through offshore accounts to $30 million. The additional charges involve much of the same conduct Manafort and his longtime associate, Rick Gates, were charged with last year in an indictment in Washington.
The new indictment comes a week after Mueller filed charges against 13 Russians, accusing them of a vast conspiracy to undermine the U.S. presidential election.
The charges against Manafort and Gates don't relate to any allegations of misconduct related to Trump's campaign.
