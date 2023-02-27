Nevada plane crash pilot had ‘affinity for aviation,’ family says

In this undated photo provided by Michael Walton, his brother Scott Walton poses in his pilot uniform. (Courtesy of Michael Walton via AP) In this undated photo provided by Michael Walton, his brother Scott Walton poses in his pilot uniform. (Courtesy of Michael Walton via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social