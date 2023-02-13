Netanyahu launches contentious overhaul as thousands protest
Tens of thousands of Israelis on Monday protested outside the parliament building in a show of force against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as his government formally launched its contentious plan to overhaul the country's legal system.
The boisterous demonstration outside the Knesset, coupled with a stormy committee vote inside the building, appeared to deepen the divisions over Netanyahu's program. The plan has triggered weeks of mass protests, prompted condemnations from wide swaths of Israeli society and drawn a statement of concern from President Joe Biden.
Netanyahu and his allies say the country's unelected judges have too much power and need to be reined in. His opponents say that Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, has a deep conflict of interest. They say his planned overhaul will destroy the country's democratic checks and balances and is a poorly disguised plot to make his criminal case go away.
Monday's demonstration was the largest to take place in the city in years. Thousands of people poured into Jerusalem from around the country on jam-packed trains, hoisting flags and chanting "democracy" as they exited the station.
"They hear us," opposition leader Yair Lapid told the crowd as he pointed at the parliament. "They hear our strength and our commitment. They pretend they don't hear. They pretend they're not afraid. But they hear and they are afraid."
Organizers claimed that more than 100,000 people joined Monday's rally. They included Arab, women's rights and LGBTQ activists as well as opposition parties. They were joined by groups of academics, army reservists, students, high-tech employees, retirees and young families.
The crowd was noisy, blowing horns, chanting "democracy," singing and whistling. But the event passed without incident and police said there were no arrests.
Many protesters carried the blue and white Israeli flag and posters decrying what they said was an attack on the country's democratic institutions. "Shame! Shame!" and "Israel will not be a dictatorship," they chanted.
"The people won't have it," said Boaz Zarki, a demonstrator in Jerusalem. "The separation of authority is critical to the existence of democracy."
Other large demonstrations were held in cities around the country.
Despite a call by Israel's figurehead president to freeze the legislation and begin a dialogue with the opposition, Netanyahu pressed ahead with his program.
As protesters were gathered outside, a parliamentary committee controlled by a Netanyahu ally passed the first pieces of legislation connected to the plan.
They include a proposal to give the Netanyahu-dominated legislature control over judicial appointments. Currently, judges are appointed by an independent committee that includes lawyers, politicians and judges.
A second proposal would take away the Supreme Court's authority to review the legality over major pieces of legislation known as "Basic Laws."
Still in the works is another proposal to give parliament the power to overturn Supreme Court decisions it does not like. Opponents say the proposal would push Israel toward a system like Hungary and Poland in which the leader wields control over all major levers of power.
During the unruly committee vote, opposition members stood on the conference table, pounded the desks and shouted "shame!" The committee chairman, Simcha Rothman, a member of a far-right religious party, ejected several opposition politicians, at least two of whom were dragged away by security guards.
Monday's vote sends the first pieces of legislation to the full parliament -- which would have to pass them again in three separate votes.
The first such vote is expected to take place next Monday. Netanyahu controls a solid majority in parliament, and there appears to be little to prevent him from pushing ahead. Nonetheless, Monday's developments set the tone for what could lie ahead.
Netanyahu accused the opposition of "intentionally dragging the country to anarchy," but also appeared to hold out the possibility of dialogue with his opponents.
"Get a hold of yourselves. Show some responsibility and leadership," he said. "The majority of Israeli citizens don't want anarchy. The majority of citizens want a substantive discussion, and in the end, they want unity."
Late Monday, Netanyahu's justice minister, Yariv Levin, and Rothman, the committee chairman, issued a joint statement inviting opposition leaders for a meeting hosted by the president.
But opposition leaders dismissed the offer, saying the legislation must first be frozen before dialogue can begin. "Anything else is surrender. Anything else destroys the protests," said Merav Michaeli, leader of the opposition Labor Party.
Levin and Rothman expressed regret over the response and said they were ready to meet with any opposition politicians immediately.
Netanyahu and his allies took office in December after the country's fifth election in less than four years. That election, like its predecessors, focused on Netanyahu's fitness for office at a time when he is facing serious criminal charges.
Netanyahu has lashed out at the country's police, prosecutors and judges, saying he is the victim of a deep-state style conspiracy to oust him. His critics say he is motivated by a personal grudge and the plan will put Israel on a path similar to authoritarian countries like Hungary and Poland.
Eliad Shraga, chairman of the Movement for Quality Government, a civil-society group that organized Monday's demonstration, said the gathering was meant to send a message of support to the Supreme Court and a warning to the Knesset.
"We came to demonstrate against the very aggressive legislation, which is going to turn Israel from a liberal democracy into a fascist dictatorship," he said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
U.S. shoots down 4 flying objects: What we know about the locations
The United States has shot down four mostly unidentified flying objects, including one in Canada, in just over a week. Here is what we know about where these four objects were shot down.
Russian ambassador claims Canada a 'very dangerous country' to visit
Russia's ambassador in Ottawa claims Canada is unsafe for his compatriots to visit. 'Canada today is a very dangerous country for Russian citizens,' Oleg Stepanov said in a Russian-language interview last Friday.
2 people rescued from debris after east Ottawa explosion
Emergency crews have rescued two people from the rubble after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site.
Russian system 'Oculus' to scan internet for undesired content and dissent
Russia has launched a system that will scan the internet for illegal content, making it easier for authorities to detect unsanctioned protests, anti-war dissent and 'LGBT propaganda,' officials said on Monday.
Plane believed to be searching Lake Huron for downed UFO most followed at one point on flight-tracking website
A global flight-tracking website says a plane believed to be searching for the debris of an unidentified object shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday was the most-tracked flight worldwide at one point Monday.
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
The majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
BREAKING | U-Haul hits, injures 8 pedestrians in NYC; 2 critical
A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into scooter riders in New York City on Monday, injuring at least eight people before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit.
Camilla, Queen Consort, tests positive for COVID-19
Camilla, the wife of King Charles III and Queen Consort, has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.
Canada
-
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
-
2 people rescued from debris after east Ottawa explosion
Emergency crews have rescued two people from the rubble after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site.
-
Some students dismissed early, Halifax parking ban to be enforced as nor'easter heads for N.S.
A developing nor'easter is already affecting travel in Nova Scotia and has prompted some schools to dismiss students early.
-
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
The majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
-
Ottawa, First Nations take first steps to protect massive swath of ocean off Vancouver Island
The federal government and coastal First Nations took a significant step towards establishing a massive marine protected area off the West Coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday.
-
Wrestler, council chief and Mohawk activist Billy Two Rivers has died at 87
Wrestler, council chief, activist and storyteller Billy Two Rivers has died in his home community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore. The Kanien'keha:ka (Mohawk) elder was 87 years old.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U-Haul hits, injures 8 pedestrians in NYC; 2 critical
A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into scooter riders in New York City on Monday, injuring at least eight people before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit.
-
Camilla, Queen Consort, tests positive for COVID-19
Camilla, the wife of King Charles III and Queen Consort, has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.
-
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report
A Georgia judge on Monday ordered the partial release later this week of a special grand jury report into efforts by former U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss.
-
Netanyahu launches contentious overhaul as thousands protest
Tens of thousands of Israelis -- hoisting flags, blowing on horns and chanting 'democracy' and 'no to dictatorship' -- protested outside the parliament building Monday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government formally launched a contentious plan to overhaul the country's legal system.
-
German ballet director suspended over feces attack on critic
A German newspaper critic had animal feces smeared on her face in the city of Hannover by a ballet director who apparently took offense at a review she wrote.
-
Philippines says China ship used laser against coast guard
The Philippines on Monday accused a Chinese coast guard ship of hitting a Philippine coast guard vessel with a military-grade laser and temporarily blinding some of its crew in the disputed South China Sea, calling it a 'blatant' violation of Manila's sovereign rights.
Politics
-
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
-
Canadian Heritage changes vetting process for anti-racism funds after nixing contract
Canadian Heritage has changed the way it vets funding requests for community and anti-racism projects after it cut ties with an organization that was accused of antisemitism.
-
Russian ambassador claims Canada a 'very dangerous country' to visit
Russia's ambassador in Ottawa claims Canada is unsafe for his compatriots to visit. 'Canada today is a very dangerous country for Russian citizens,' Oleg Stepanov said in a Russian-language interview last Friday.
Health
-
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
-
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
The majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
-
'It's bittersweet': Crucial COVID-19 data tracker shutting down after three years
The COVID-19 dashboard created by a team of academics at Johns Hopkins University will be shutting down in March, three years after it launched right when infections began to explode worldwide.
Sci-Tech
-
Call of the wild? Hungarian research explores why your dog is prone to howling
Researchers in Budapest examined whether certain dog breeds are more prone to howling and if this had anything to do with their genetic closeness to wolves.
-
Russian system 'Oculus' to scan internet for undesired content and dissent
Russia has launched a system that will scan the internet for illegal content, making it easier for authorities to detect unsanctioned protests, anti-war dissent and 'LGBT propaganda,' officials said on Monday.
-
Twitter's plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, thousands of volunteer software developers have been using a crucial Twitter tool to comb the platform for calls for help. They could lose access as soon as Monday unless they pay Twitter a monthly fee of at least US$100.
Entertainment
-
How Rihanna kept her feet on the ground, while so high in the air at the Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII halftime show production designer Bruce Rodgers explains how Rihanna and her dancers were safely held aloft during the performance.
-
De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54
David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the Long Island hip hop trio De La Soul, has died. He was 54.
-
U2 returning to stage in Las Vegas, minus one of quartet
U2 is returning to the concert stage later this year for the first time since 2019 but without one of the original quartet, as drummer Larry Mullen Jr. is on the injured list.
Business
-
Indigo cyberattack highlights mounting sophistication of hackers: Experts
A cybersecurity incident stretching into its fifth day at Indigo Books & Music Inc. has illuminated the increasing risk of cyberattacks on Canadian companies and consumers, experts say.
-
Twitter's plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, thousands of volunteer software developers have been using a crucial Twitter tool to comb the platform for calls for help. They could lose access as soon as Monday unless they pay Twitter a monthly fee of at least US$100.
-
S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, U.S. markets also up
Strength in the technology, financial and base metal sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.
Lifestyle
-
What's my type? An expert's take on choosing your match
While many people have an idea of the kind of person they would like to date, a Canadian study finds who we think is our 'type' doesn't always align with those we end up choosing.
-
The truth behind the 'He Gets Us' ads for Jesus airing during the Super Bowl
'He Gets Us' a campaign to promote Jesus and Christianity, is running two ads during the game as part of a staggering US$100 million media investment, but the campaign has ties to conservative political aims, anti-LGBTQ views and far-right ideologies that appear at odds with the campaign's inclusive messaging.
-
How the 'boneless wing' became a tasty culinary lie
With the Super Bowl at hand, behold the cheerful untruth that has been perpetrated upon (and generally with the blessing of) the chicken-consuming citizens of the United States on menus across the land: a boneless wing' that isn't a wing at all.
Sports
-
Questionable late flag takes drama out of Super Bowl ending
A questionable late penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with less than two minutes remaining meant that a scintillating Super Bowl 57 had a bit of an underwhelming finish.
-
John Paris Jr., first Black coach in pro hockey, should be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, petition states
This Black History Month, there is a new push to finally recognize John Paris Jr., the first Black professional hockey coach, in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
Skiers seek climate change moves: 'The seasons have shifted'
Overall World Cup winners Mikaela Shiffrin, Federica Brignone and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde are among nearly 200 athletes from multiple disciplines who have signed a letter addressed to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation demanding action over climate change.
Autos
-
Amazon's Zoox tests robotaxi on public road with employees as passengers
Amazon's self-driving vehicle unit, Zoox, said on Monday it has successfully tested a robotaxi with employees as passengers on a public road in a move to bring it closer to commercial service for the general public.
-
Dubai again plans for flying taxi takeoff, this time by 2026
Dubai again is planning for the takeoff of flying taxis in this futuristic city-state on the Arabian Peninsula, offering its firmest details yet Monday for a pledged launch by 2026.
-
Toyota's CEO-to-be outlines leadership team bullish on EVs
The next president at Japan's top automaker Toyota, Koji Sato, introduced a management team Monday that he said will lead an aggressive push on electric vehicles.