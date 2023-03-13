Nepal's newly elected president takes oath of office

Outgoing President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, right, congratulates Nepal's newly elected president Ram Chandra Poudel, after he took the oath of office at the presidential building in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Dipen Shrestha) Outgoing President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, right, congratulates Nepal's newly elected president Ram Chandra Poudel, after he took the oath of office at the presidential building in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Dipen Shrestha)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social