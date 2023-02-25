Nepal PM faces crisis over choice of presidential candidate

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, right, looks on as Ram Chandra Poudel of the Nepali Congress party, left, shows his candidacy papers after filling his nomination to become Nepal's next president as in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, February 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikram Rai) Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, right, looks on as Ram Chandra Poudel of the Nepali Congress party, left, shows his candidacy papers after filling his nomination to become Nepal's next president as in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, February 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikram Rai)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social