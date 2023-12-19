World

    • Negotiations underway at UN ahead of vote on resolution calling for halt in hostilities in Gaza

    A general view shows a United Nations Security Council meeting on Gaza, at UN headquarters in New York City on December 8. (Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images) A general view shows a United Nations Security Council meeting on Gaza, at UN headquarters in New York City on December 8. (Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images)

    Intensive negotiations were underway at the United Nations ahead of an expected vote Tuesday on a resolution calling for a halt in hostilities to allow much needed aid to enter Gaza, according to diplomats.

    The vote was originally scheduled for Monday, but was delayed a day to allow more time for negotiations. At the center of the talks is drafting language that could gain a "yes" vote from the United States, or at least an abstention, which would allow the measure to pass.

    The draft resolution is said to have originally included a call for a "cessation of hostilities" to allow much-needed aid to enter Gaza. Diplomats were hopeful that changing the language to "suspension of hostilities" could gain American support.

    The U.S. has vetoed previous measures at the UN Security Council and voted against a call for a ceasefire in the larger UN General Assembly.

    That lends significance to Tuesday’s vote; if the U.S. allows the resolution to pass, it would amount to an important signal to Israel — including from its top ally — of the growing international outcry over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

    The vote is expected sometime later Tuesday. The Security Council is expected to convene at 10 a.m. ET but is expected to discuss other business before getting to the Middle East question.

