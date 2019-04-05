

The Associated Press





VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Navy officials say a female sailor was wounded in a "domestic" shooting in a Virginia base parking lot and security fatally shot the shooter, a male sailor.

Navy mid-Atlantic region officials said in a statement that the shooting took place early Friday morning in a Strike Fighter Squadron 37 hangar parking lot at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach.

Officials say security responded to the shooting and fatally shot the male sailor. They say the female sailor was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds that aren't thought to be life-threatening.

The station, the Navy's master jet base for fighters on the East Coast, was locked down for a time, but officials say normal base operations have resumed.

Officials say the shooting is under investigation.