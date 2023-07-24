Navalny associate jailed as Russian opposition crackdown continues
An associate of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was convicted on extremism charges Monday as the Kremlin continues to crack down on political activists.
Vadim Ostanin, who previously headed Navalny's office in the southern Siberian city of Barnaul, was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony after being found guilty of organizing an extremist community and belonging to a non-profit that "infringes on citizens' rights," Navalny's team wrote on social media.
Prosecutors had previously asked for the 46-year-old to be imprisoned for 11 years.
Ostanin was detained in November 2021, several months after Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his regional offices were labelled as "extremist organizations" by the Russian government.
Ostanin's case is the latest in a string of recent convictions against regional activists linked to Navalny's work.
Lilia Chanysheva, who headed Navalny's headquarters in the central Russian city of Ufa, was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison on similar charges on June 14. Chanysheva described her case as politically motivated.
Navalny himself is also facing a new trial on extremism charges that could keep him in prison for decades. It is due to begin next week at a maximum-security prison 250 kilometres east of Moscow where the 47-year-old politician is already serving time on two different convictions.
Navalny, who exposed official corruption and organized massive anti-Kremlin protests, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. He initially received a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for a parole violation. Last year, he was sentenced to a nine-year term on fraud and contempt of court charges.
The new charges relate to the activities of Navalny's anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates. His allies said the charges retroactively criminalize all the foundation's activities since its creation in 2011.
Navalny has rejected all the charges against him as politically motivated and has accused the Kremlin of seeking to keep him behind bars for life.
