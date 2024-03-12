World

    • Navalny aide Volkov attacked with hammer in Lithuania

    Russia's Leonid Volkov, chief of staff for the 2018 presidential election for Alexei Navalny's campaign, looks on at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Dec.15, 2021. (AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias, File) Russia's Leonid Volkov, chief of staff for the 2018 presidential election for Alexei Navalny's campaign, looks on at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Dec.15, 2021. (AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias, File)
    VILNIUS -

    Late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's long-time aide Leonid Volkov was assaulted with a hammer in the Lithuanian capitol Vilnius on Tuesday, former Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said.

    "Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer," she wrote on social media website X.

    She posted images showing Volkov with a bruise on his forehead, blood coming from a leg wound, and a vehicle with damage to the driver's door and window.

    Lithuanian police said they had been informed a man was beaten outside his home, and were investigating.

    A large part of Navalny's political vehicle, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which includes Volkov, are residing in European Union and NATO member Lithuania after fleeing Russia.

    (Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Stephen Coates)

